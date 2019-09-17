FIFA 20: Most Improved Players Revealed

Electronic Arts has revealed the most improved players in FIFA 20 on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. More specifically, it has revealed the top 20 most improved players, which simply means the players with the biggest rating jumps from FIFA 19 to FIFA 20. And some fans may be surprised not see Jadon Sancho at number one, the young English winger lighting up the Bundesliga with Borussia Dortmund or Frenkie De Jong, who put on such an impressive season at Ajax last campaign that it earned him a big move to FC Barcelona. No, the most improved player is a defender.

What defender you ask? Reguilón, the 22-year-old Spanish left back who was one of Real Madrid’s few bright spots in what was otherwise a very underwhelming campaign from Los Blancos. That said, the left back won’t be at Real Madrid in the new installment because he has been loaned to Sevilla FC for the season. Anyway, below, you can check out the aforementioned top 20:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Reguilón – Sevilla FC — 77 overall — 13 point increase Jadon Sancho – Borussia Dortmund — 84 overall — 12 point increase Evan N’Dicka – Eintracht Frankfurt — 76 overall — 12 point increase Krzysztof Piątek – Milan — 80 overall — 10 point increase Dan-Axel Zagadou – Borussia Dortmund — 79 overall — 10 point increase Mehmet Zeki Çelik – LOSC Lille — 76 overall — 10 point increase Jacob Bruun Larsen – Borussia Dortmund — 75 overall — 10 point increase Youssouf Koné – Olympique Lyonnais — 75 overall — 10 point increase Alexander Nübel – FC Schalke 04 — 75 overall — 10 point increase Aaron Wan-Bissaka – Manchester United — 79 overall — 9 point increase Calero – RCD Espanyol — 78 overall — 9 point increase Joelinton – Newcastle United — 78 overall — 9 point increase Declan Rice – West Ham United — 78 overall — 9 point increase Galeno – Braga — 77 overall — 9 point increase Gennaro Tutino – Hellas Verona — 75 overall — 9 point increase Frenkie De Jong – FC Barcelona — 85 overall — 8 point increase Nicolas Pépé – Arsenal — 83 overall — 8 point increase Luka Jović – Real Madrid — 83 overall — 8 point increase Dominik Livaković – Dinamo Zagreb — 80 — 8 point increase Joachim Andersen – Olympique Lyonnais — 78 overall — 8 point increase

As you can see, it’s mostly the big leagues represented here. However, I don’t have many complaints, though I do think Declan Rice and Sancho may be a smidgen overrated, but so are most young and promising English players.

FIFA 20 is in development for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch, and is set to release worldwide on September 27. For more news, media, and information on the game, be sure to check out all of our previous and extensive coverage of it by clicking right here. And, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think of the above list or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there.

Thanks, EA.