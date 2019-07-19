FIFA 20 Will Be Missing A Big Team

PES has struck again. FIFA 20 will be missing a major European team when it releases in September via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. More specifically, it will be missing Juventus, the Italian team with the world’s most famous player: Cristiano Ronaldo. Why will the team be missing from this year’s installment? Because of PES 2020, which has obtained exclusive rights for the European team.

So, what does this mean? Well, it means the team name, its kits, and its stadiums won’t be in the game. Rather, Juventus will simply be referred to as Piemonte Calcio in the game, and have generic kits and a generic stadium. That said, the players will still be the same, and there will still be facescans and all that jazz as well. There just won’t be the kits, stadium, or names of either team. It’s a pretty big blow to FIFA. Juventus is not only one of the biggest teams in Europe, but is the big team in Italy. In fact, Juventus may have the most talented squad in Europe alongside Real Madrid. So, it’s a big scoop for PES 2020, who presumably offered more money for the licensing rights of The Old Lady.

As you will know, PES has similar deals with Manchester United and Bayern Munich, two other huge clubs in England and Germany, respectively. However, those licensing deals aren’t nearly as as exhaustive. Both team names are in the game, for example.

We are delighted to reveal our brand new EXCLUSIVE Partnership with #eFootballPES2020 and @officialpes! Create some magic moments with the stars of our team in the ONLY football video game you can this year 🙌#JUVxPES https://t.co/l4TZC41oEp pic.twitter.com/98UApa5iNg — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) July 16, 2019

For career mode players, this is especially disappointing. Not only does it sound like there will be minimal improvements to the aging mode, but now it will be less realistic. Further, playing as Juventus won’t be a very great experience.

Interestingly, after the announcement of losing the Juventus license, EA’s stock plummeted 825 million dollars. That’s a lot of money to lose, but may simply be a market reaction. In other words, it should bounce back.

FIFA 20 will be available on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch when it launches on September 27. For more news, media, and information on the game, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of the title by clicking right here.