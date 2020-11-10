First Look at FIFA 21 on PS5 and Xbox Series X Revealed

✖

Today, EA revealed our first look at FIFA 21 on PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S, courtesy of Atletico Madrid and Portugal star Joao Felix and Liverpool and England star Trent Alexander-Arnold. Unfortunately, FIFA 21 players holding out to see next-gen gameplay will need to wait a bit longer, but what EA did reveal today is how Felix and Alexander-Arnold look in the game. On PS4 and Xbox One, both players already boasted impressive realism thanks to motion capture and face-scan technology, but now both look nearly photorealistic thanks to the power of the next-gen consoles.

Of course, not every with a "real face" player will look quite this good. This level of realism and detail will be reserved for the world's biggest stars, or at least the ones EA has licenses to. And of course, many players in the game still don't have a "real face," and thus it's unclear what type of improvements they can look forward to. If it's minimal, then the juxtaposition between a real face and non-real face player is about to be drastic.

Below, you can check out our first look at the game on next-gen consoles, courtesy of the game's official Twitter account.

𝙁𝙚𝙚𝙡 𝙉𝙚𝙭𝙩 𝙇𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙡 when #FIFA21 arrives on PS5 & Xbox Series X|S on December 4th. Buy now, and upgrade for free: https://t.co/lK3Fzbciqj pic.twitter.com/ibbeTzplLM — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) November 10, 2020

As you can see, EA is offering free next-gen upgrades for those that own the game on PS4 and Xbox One. However, this next=gen version won't be playable until next month.

In the meantime, FIFA 21 is available via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia.

"On the surface level, FIFA 21 is a carbon copy of FIFA 20," reads the opening of our review of the game. "In fact, on the surface level, it’s hard to even distinguish FIFA 19 and FIFA 18 from FIFA 21. But this is just on the surface level. If you peel back this layer, what you will find is a heap of upgrades, some critical improvements, and appreciable additions that make FIFA 21 close to one of the best FIFA games in years. EA still has work to do, but FIFA 21 is a step in the right direction ahead of the next-generation of gaming.