FIFA 22 Adds Big Missing Feature Back to Career Mode

A new FIFA 22 update has added a big missing feature back to career mode. As the patch notes reveal, EA has gone ahead and given players the ability to manual save in Career Mode, after removing it in favor of streamlining auto saves. For many players with a single career mode save file, this hasn’t been an issue, but for those with more than one playthrough in Career Mode, this has been a big problem. It’s unclear how the team at EA overlooked this problem when making the initial change, but it’s now been remedied.

“Career Mode progression could have been lost between play sessions depending on how the mode was exited,” read the patch notes. “When exiting Career Mode, the save pop-up has been updated to have Save and Quit as the first option as it allows players to manually choose their save slot.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/EAFIFADirect/status/1456749968736194561

Rest of the Career Mode Patch Notes:

Added a Change Team Sheet shortcut on the Training Hub, enabling the manager to quickly cycle between Team Sheets for Training Drills.

When getting transferred to a new club in Player Career, Pros with an OVR of 86 and higher will immediately be a part of the starting XI.

In Player Career, the Avoid Conceding objective UI did not display correctly.

In Player Career, the player-controlled Pro could become a member of the starting XI unintentionally quickly.

FIFA 22 is available via the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch. For more coverage on this year’s FIFA, click here.

“The FIFA franchise moves fully into the realm of next-gen console gaming with FIFA 22,” reads the opening of our review of the game. “Yes, last year’s edition ended up getting a release on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, but the game came out before the consoles and the only real difference was a slight upgrade in graphics and gameplay. FIFA 22 feels like it was made for next-gen consoles and it certainly shows. While there are still some small AI hiccups and frustrating microtransactions leftover from previous years, FIFA 22 is a smoother and better-looking experience than ever before, setting a new visual standard for sports games.”