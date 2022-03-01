FIFA 23 Reportedly Adding Long-Awaited Feature

FIFA 23 hasn’t been announced yet by EA, but we have new information about the game, courtesy of a new report that alleges a long-awaited feature is finally being added with the upcoming installment. The report comes the way Tom Henderson over on Xfire, who claims, more specifically, that cross-play is finally coming to all platforms of the game. If this happens, it will be a first for the series. While many developers have been quick to adapt the popular feature, EA has lagged behind in implementing it.

Adding to this, the report claims that the game will contain both the men’s and women’s World Cup at launch in preparation of this year’s World Cup in Qatar. In the past, this content has often been added after launch. Meanwhile, it’s noted that the Hypermotion technology that was introduced with FIFA 22 has been improved “tenfold.” To this end, the need to capture animations from real players via Xsens suits, which is a lot of work, is no longer needed, as the tech now makes use of real matches via stadium cameras. What does this mean for the game? Well, it means the team has been able to gather 100x more data, which in turn will be used to create more realistic and plentiful animations.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Unfortunately, this is where the report ends. Of course, we will keep you updated as the situation evolves. In the meantime, take everything here with a grain of salt.

FIFA 23 hasn’t been formally announced, but it’s believed to be in development for the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and possibly the Google Stadia and Nintendo Switch as well. Meanwhile, it will likely release sometime between the end of September and early October.

As always, feel free to share your thoughts and hot-takes in the comments section or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. What do you want to see from FIFA 23? Will Messi still be the highest-rated player in the game?