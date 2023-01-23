New FIFA 23 Update Available Now, Patch Notes Revealed
A new update for EA's FIFA 23 is now live across all platforms. Earlier this month, Title Update 6 for FIFA 23 began rolling out specific platforms with the promise that it would end up coming to every avenue at a later date. Now, that patch is finally live everywhere, in addition to a small new update for other platforms.
As of this moment, Title Update 6 is now available to download on PS4 and Xbox One. Since this is a main Title Update for FIFA 23, there are quite a few changes being made with this patch. Specifically, EA Sports has tweaked quite a few gameplay features to go along with some visual and audio changes. The game's World Cup mode has also received a handful of improvements as well.
As mentioned, Title Update 6 had already come to other platforms for FIFA 23 earlier this month. Specifically, those on PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC have had this patch for a bit. Despite this, those on current-gen platforms are still getting a small new update today with patch 6.1. This update doesn't do much, though, and merely fixes a problem that was found with Pro Clubs.
If you'd like to get a full look at these patch notes for Title Update 6 in FIFA 23, you can find them attached down below.
FIFA Ultimate Team
Made the following change:
- Added a View Help button callout to the FUT Main Menu, Transfer Market Menu, Match Pause Screen, and when entry into FUT isn't possible.
- The View Help button callout displays a short message and a QR code that leads to EA Help pages related to the game area players scan it from.
- This button callout will be activated through a Server Release in the near future.
- Added a Profile Tab to the Player Details view for some types of Player Items.
Addressed the following issues:
- The radar could sometimes disappear during matches.
Gameplay
Made the following changes:
- When playing against a team using Constant Pressure, your AI teammates will attempt to more actively provide shorter passing options.
- When a CPU controlled defending player applies Constant Pressure to the ball carrier but does not win the ball back, they can take longer to track back.
- This has no impact on human controlled players.
- Decreased Stamina Decay by 11.7% for Constant Pressure, Press After Possession Loss, and Press On Heavy Touch Defensive Custom Tactics.
- In some cases, ball carriers are now more likely to maintain possession of the ball when pressured from behind by a defender.
Addressed the following issues:
- When chasing Lofted Through Passes, defenders could incorrectly slow down at times.
- Addressed further instances of the ball unintentionally falling back to the attacking player after a defender makes a tackle.
- During kick offs, teams with a high defensive line could push up too closely to the center of the pitch.
- In some cases, using Player Lock when playing with customized controls could result in unwanted requests being performed.
- When locking to a player without the ball, the CPU ball carrier could perform unwanted Skill Moves or passes.
- Addressed instances of some animations not playing correctly when there is physical contact between two players.
- In some cases, a quick free kick could not be taken and transitioned to a traditional free kick.
- Sometimes, a Semi-Assisted Through Pass could incorrectly be hit out of play.
- Removed heading animations that could unnecessarily occur when a player was requested to perform a header but was not in contention for the ball.
- In some specific situations, the CPU AI could not win the ball back if the human controlled player was shielding the ball.
- Further addressed instances of ball carriers running over the ball when making a dribble.
- In some cases, CPU AI goalkeepers could perform an unintentionally poor pass from a goal kick.
- In rare situations, after receiving a pass, the ball carrier could have become momentarily unresponsive.
- Improved referee logic when making foul decisions in situations where the offending player quickly moved away from the ball carrier.
- Improved referee logic when making foul decisions regarding slide tackles.
FIFA World Cup™0comments
- Sometimes, in the FIFA World Cup™ Live Your World Cup mode, unplayed matches incorrectly had match results.
- Sometimes, in the FIFA World Cup™ Live Your World Cup mode, starting lineups were incorrect.
- Replaced the Play New Final option with a Restart Final option following the conclusion of a Featured Quickplay Grand Final match.
- An incorrect ball could be used in some matches.
General, Audio, and Visual
- Updated some, balls, UI elements, custom managers, starheads, kits, tattoos, boots, gloves, facial hair, badges, stadiums, pitch trophies, VIP Areas, mascots, TIFOs, stadium themes, Skill Move descriptions, and ad boards.
- [PC Only] Addressed some instances of EA anticheat not installing or updating correctly.
- [Xbox Series S Only] Made improvements to the visual fidelity in certain situations.
- In some cases, in Kick Off, custom controller settings could reset to default.
- Known issue under investigation on the EASF Tracker: If Playtime Match Limits are set and reached, the message delivering this information could not be closed.
- Workaround: Close and restart FIFA 23.
Update 6.1 Changes
Pro Clubs x VOLTA FOOTBALL
Addressed the following issue:
- A stability issue could have occurred when entering Pro Clubs.