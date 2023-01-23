New FIFA 23 Update Available Now, Patch Notes Revealed

A new update for EA's FIFA 23 is now live across all platforms. Earlier this month, Title Update 6 for FIFA 23 began rolling out specific platforms with the promise that it would end up coming to every avenue at a later date. Now, that patch is finally live everywhere, in addition to a small new update for other platforms.

As of this moment, Title Update 6 is now available to download on PS4 and Xbox One. Since this is a main Title Update for FIFA 23, there are quite a few changes being made with this patch. Specifically, EA Sports has tweaked quite a few gameplay features to go along with some visual and audio changes. The game's World Cup mode has also received a handful of improvements as well.

As mentioned, Title Update 6 had already come to other platforms for FIFA 23 earlier this month. Specifically, those on PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC have had this patch for a bit. Despite this, those on current-gen platforms are still getting a small new update today with patch 6.1. This update doesn't do much, though, and merely fixes a problem that was found with Pro Clubs.

If you'd like to get a full look at these patch notes for Title Update 6 in FIFA 23, you can find them attached down below.

FIFA Ultimate Team

Made the following change:

Added a View Help button callout to the FUT Main Menu, Transfer Market Menu, Match Pause Screen, and when entry into FUT isn't possible. The View Help button callout displays a short message and a QR code that leads to EA Help pages related to the game area players scan it from. This button callout will be activated through a Server Release in the near future.

Added a Profile Tab to the Player Details view for some types of Player Items.

Addressed the following issues:

The radar could sometimes disappear during matches.

Gameplay

Made the following changes:

When playing against a team using Constant Pressure, your AI teammates will attempt to more actively provide shorter passing options.

When a CPU controlled defending player applies Constant Pressure to the ball carrier but does not win the ball back, they can take longer to track back. This has no impact on human controlled players.

Decreased Stamina Decay by 11.7% for Constant Pressure, Press After Possession Loss, and Press On Heavy Touch Defensive Custom Tactics.

In some cases, ball carriers are now more likely to maintain possession of the ball when pressured from behind by a defender.

Addressed the following issues:

When chasing Lofted Through Passes, defenders could incorrectly slow down at times.

Addressed further instances of the ball unintentionally falling back to the attacking player after a defender makes a tackle.

During kick offs, teams with a high defensive line could push up too closely to the center of the pitch.

In some cases, using Player Lock when playing with customized controls could result in unwanted requests being performed.

When locking to a player without the ball, the CPU ball carrier could perform unwanted Skill Moves or passes.

Addressed instances of some animations not playing correctly when there is physical contact between two players.

In some cases, a quick free kick could not be taken and transitioned to a traditional free kick.

Sometimes, a Semi-Assisted Through Pass could incorrectly be hit out of play.

Removed heading animations that could unnecessarily occur when a player was requested to perform a header but was not in contention for the ball.

In some specific situations, the CPU AI could not win the ball back if the human controlled player was shielding the ball.

Further addressed instances of ball carriers running over the ball when making a dribble.

In some cases, CPU AI goalkeepers could perform an unintentionally poor pass from a goal kick.

In rare situations, after receiving a pass, the ball carrier could have become momentarily unresponsive.

Improved referee logic when making foul decisions in situations where the offending player quickly moved away from the ball carrier.

Improved referee logic when making foul decisions regarding slide tackles.

FIFA World Cup™

Sometimes, in the FIFA World Cup™ Live Your World Cup mode, unplayed matches incorrectly had match results.

Sometimes, in the FIFA World Cup™ Live Your World Cup mode, starting lineups were incorrect.

Replaced the Play New Final option with a Restart Final option following the conclusion of a Featured Quickplay Grand Final match.

An incorrect ball could be used in some matches.

General, Audio, and Visual

Updated some, balls, UI elements, custom managers, starheads, kits, tattoos, boots, gloves, facial hair, badges, stadiums, pitch trophies, VIP Areas, mascots, TIFOs, stadium themes, Skill Move descriptions, and ad boards.

[PC Only] Addressed some instances of EA anticheat not installing or updating correctly.

[Xbox Series S Only] Made improvements to the visual fidelity in certain situations.

In some cases, in Kick Off, custom controller settings could reset to default.

Known issue under investigation on the EASF Tracker: If Playtime Match Limits are set and reached, the message delivering this information could not be closed. Workaround: Close and restart FIFA 23.



Update 6.1 Changes

Pro Clubs x VOLTA FOOTBALL

Addressed the following issue: