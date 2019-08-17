[UPDATE] New Fight Night Game Leaked

UPDATE: False alarm. Since claiming a new Fight Night is in development, Claressa Shields has issued a correction saying that she misspoke, and that she was actually talking about a different boxing game. In other words, it looks like there’s still no new Fight Night in development.

ORIGINAL: It looks like Electronic Arts is finally making a new Fight Night game, presumably for PS4 and Xbox One, but also possibly for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Scartlett. EA hasn’t confirmed or even hinted at such at a new entry being in development, but according to American professional boxer and 2X Olympic Gold Medalist, Claressa Shields, EA is reviving the dormant series. How does Shields know? Because EA contacted her about being on its cover. Shields only mentions a PS4 version, but presumably the game is coming to Xbox as well.

Now, what’s especially interesting here is that EA is already thinking about marketing for the game, which suggests it’s coming out soon, possibly even next year. Of course, Shields could have misinformation, but that seems unlikely given that she’s claiming she was directly contacted about a new game in the series. You can watch her speak about the game, below, courtesy of YouTube channel CHAMPSIDE:

As you may know, we haven’t seen the boxing game series since 2011. In other words, it’s been dormant for almost nine years. However, over these years, its passionate fanbase has been vocal about wanting a new installment, even as it looked like EA had moved on from it in favor of focusing on its UFC games. However, it looks like it may be reviving the series, which, as you will know, was actually quite popular and reviewed pretty well too. From 2004 to 2011 the series saw five entries. At one point — from 2004 to 2006 — it looked like EA may make it an annual release series, but after Fight Night Round 3, it got away from this release schedule.

Of course, like any leak, this should be taken with a grain of salt. However, obviously Shields isn’t making this up. There’s almost certainly something going on with the series, the question is, what will it be? You’d assume it will be a new mainline console release, but it’s possible EA could throw us a curveball, like a mobile only release.

Anyway, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Would you be interested in a new Fight Night?