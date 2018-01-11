S.H. Figuarts Releasing Awesome Goofy And Donald Kingdom Hearts II Figurines

As if we didn’t get enough of a Kingdom Hearts news fix today with word that Kingdom Hearts III leaned even more towards a 2018 release, S.H. Figuarts just went and made our night by announcing two new figurines that fans won’t want to miss.

As noted by Toyark, the Goofy and Donald Kingdom Hearts II figurines are set to release this spring, and will be reasonably priced. On top of that, they’ll come with weapons, interchangeable hands, optional face parts and more, so you can customize them however you see fit.

Here are the official details for each figure, including pricing and release period:

Bandai S.H.Figuarts Donald From “Kingdom Hearts II”

S.H.Figuarts brings you figures from Kingdom Hearts, the smash-hit game series that’s sold more than 20 million copies worldwide! The third release is DONALD from Kingdom Hearts 2. It is highly posable and easy to collect due to its size! Includes a weapon, two optional face expression parts, one optional left hand, two parts of optional right hands.



Releasing April 2018

$45.00

Bandai Tamashii Nations S.H.Figuarts Goofy From “Kingdom Hearts II”

From the popular Kingdom Hearts II series comes S.H.Figuarts Goofy. Designed for fun at an easy to collect price, this action figure takes all sorts of poses! Includes three optional facial expressions, so you can re-create all sorts of scenes! Also includes one pair of optional hands, an optional head, and a stand.



Releasing May 2018

$55.00

Both figures are available for pre-order, with Goofy available here and Donald available here. Here’s your chance to get your hands on some awesome collectibles – especially if you’re a Kingdom Hearts fan!

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.