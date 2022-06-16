Final Fantasy 14 Hosting Free Login Campaign for Inactive Players

Starting today, lapsed Final Fantasy XIV players have the opportunity to check out a free login campaign. Through June 30th, eligible players can enjoy the game for four days. To participate, players must have previously purchased and registered the game, and their account must have been inactive for a minimum of 30 days. Once eligible players have logged in, the free trial will begin immediately, and will end on the fourth day at 11:59 p.m. PT, regardless of how much time players have spent with the trial. As such, those planning to participate should be strategic about when they begin.

Unsurprisingly, the game's official website states that "accounts that have been canceled or suspended due to a violation of the service agreement cannot participate." Additional information about the trial can be found at the website right here, and in the Tweet from Square Enix embedded below.

The #FFXIV Free Login Campaign has returned! 🎮



If you haven't visited Eorzea recently, you'll have until June 30 to participate and get up to 96 hours of gameplay for free! 🤩 https://t.co/OM7VyduxuE pic.twitter.com/51JonIVxou — FINAL FANTASY XIV (@FF_XIV_EN) June 15, 2022

MMO games can be a lot to keep up with, and it's easy to imagine how some players might become lapsed, even if they really enjoy the game in question. For Final Fantasy XIV fans that might not have had the time (or money) to devote, this campaign could be the perfect opportunity to see how the game has changed and improved since the last time they played. Judging from the responses to the Tweet above, it seems like a lot of players will be taking advantage of this deal!

While Final Fantasy XIV has been around for quite some time, it saw a massive surge in interest last year, as streamers like Asmongold got into the game. Demand got so high that Square Enix had to briefly cease sales at one point, but things seem to have cooled down a bit over the last few months. It's hard to say how many of those new players stuck with the game, but this could be the perfect way to bring them back in!

Final Fantasy XIV is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

