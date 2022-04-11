Final Fantasy 14 Releases Full 6.1 Patch Notes Ahead of Update

The latest update for Final Fantasy XIV is set to release on April 12th, bringing the MMORPG up to version 6.1. Ahead of its release, Square Enix has now released full patch notes, revealing all the new things fans can expect to see. Notably, the update features new main scenario quests, treasure hunts, craftable items, housing, and more. It looks like a pretty significant update on the whole, but the accessibility of the content will vary depending on which expansion packs players have purchased. A full breakdown of all the changes for each version can be found at the game’s official website right here.

While version 6.1 looks to be pretty substantial, Square Enix has big plans for the game long into the future. Earlier this year, the game’s developers shared a 10-year roadmap, outlining a number of changes that are planned. The biggest of these will be a major overhaul of the game’s graphics, but that’s not planned until version 7.0, so fans will be waiting a while on that one. For now, fans will have to settle for the changes made in 6.1. It remains to be seen how players will feel about the actual changes once they’ve gotten to experience what version 6.1 has to offer, but hopefully these changes will prove to be for the better!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Final Fantasy XIV has amassed a passionate following since its debut, and that’s been especially true over the last year, as the game saw a huge increase in new players after streamers like Asmongold began to play. At one point, interest got so out-of-hand that Square Enix was forced to temporarily halt sales of the game. Thankfully, that’s no longer the case, but it’s interesting to see how the game has managed to attract so much attention lately!

Final Fantasy XIV is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

