Final Fantasy 14 Patch 6.2 Gets a Release Date

The next Final Fantasy 14 update dubbed "Buried Memory" now has a release date with the patch scheduled to be released on August 23rd. This update – Patch 6.2 for those keeping track – comes with a range of new features like more main quest content, additional dungeons and variants, and an "Island Sanctuary" feature which will give players the chance to manage and build up their own private island like a mini farming or settlement management game.

For those who might've missed the latest on this update from Square Enix, the trailer below shared this week should bring you back up to speed. It shows off some of the different dungeons and enemies players will tackle when the update releases as well as a look at the island players will inhabit as they take care of crops, animals, and more.

The site set up for the next Final Fantasy 14 update shared more info about this Island Sanctuary and other key features planned for the next patch. You can find all of that below:

"Find sanctuary in an island paradise abundant with wildlife, where crops may be sown and minions let to roam," a preview of the next update's Island Sanctuary feature said. "What will you learn in nature's embrace─and what will you create from this newfound inspiration? Make ready to set sail, for your hideaway awaits!"

New Final Fantasy 14 Features in Patch 6.2

New Main Scenario Quests

New High-end Raid – Pandæmonium: Abyssos

Island Sanctuary

New Dungeon – The Fell Court of Troia

New Trial

The First Variant Dungeon – The Sil'dihn Subterrane (Patch 6.25)

The First Criterion Dungeons – Another Sil'dihn Subterrane and Another Sil'dihn Subterrane (Savage) (Patch 6.25)

New Unreal Trial – Containment Bay S1T7

Main Scenario Revisions

Tataru's Grand Endeavor

Somehow Further Hildibrand Adventures (Patch 6.25)

New Weapon Enhancement Quests – Manderville Weapons (Patch 6.25)

New Tribe Quests – The Omicrons (Patch 6.25)

Adventurer Plates (Official Release)

Allagan Tomestones of Causality

New Crafting Recipes

New Mounts, Minions, and Emotes

New Fashion Accessories

Final Fantasy 14's Patch 6.2 will be out on August 23rd.