‘Final Fantasy 15’ Special Program Broadcast Debuts Next Week

The open-world of Final Fantasy 15 keeps getting bigger and bigger and the team over at Square Enix are celebrating its continued success – and its two-year anniversary – with a “Special Program” broadcast that will be available on YouTube on November 7 at 8 PM ET.

With even more DLC on the horizon, including all new stories to enjoy, the latest in the Final Fantasy franchise is showing no sights of slowing down any time soon. Though we don’t know exactly when the upcoming content drops will arrive, the Special Program is expected to shed some light on the road map ahead.

In a recent interview, director Hajime Tabata talked about what’s next for the open-world game, which gives us a hint at what’s to come in the broadcast.

The Director promised that this next step in the narrative will be entirely new and just what fans have been craving, “There’s still this kind of connection between us and the users. So why not try and create something new based on that need? That’s what we want to do with the next DLCs: create an active relationship with the users. We want to thoroughly secure the story in places where people think there are some pieces missing in the puzzle — we want to alleviate those issues.”

He added, “At the same time, we want to build something new with the users, create a different sort of possibility with the direction that the story of Final Fantasy XV could head. That’s something that’s going to be new, and it’s going to be pretty exciting to make. The next DLC will be a brand new story. Last year’s DLC was already initially planned from the main game. [Episodes] Ignis, Gladiolus, and all that — that was Season One. This will kind of be like moving into a Season Two.”

With all of the previous updates since the game’s initial launch, including single-player character customization, Final Fantasy XV has been an ever evolving story that continues to give players a unique take on a brand new story.

