New Final Final Fantasy 16 Rumor Is Great News for PS5 Players

A new Final Fantasy XVI rumor is great news for PS5 players, assuming it's true. Last month, Sony Interactive Entertainment and Square Enix revealed Final Fantasy 16. At the moment of publishing, we know very little about the game, including when it will release, but we do know it's being marked as a PS5 exclusive. That said, while the aforementioned pair haven't mentioned a release date, the new issue of PlayStation Official Magazine from GamesRadar does mention a release date, or at least a release window.

According to the magazine, the next mainline installment will release sometime in 2021. This would mean that the PS5 could get Horizon Forbidden West, Ratchet & Clank: A Rift Apart, a new God of War, and Final Fantasy 16 all in the same year, which would be an absolutely massive year and a great selling point for the console, because you will need one to play these games.

Now, it's worth noting this could be a mistake. It's quite possible the magazine thought the game was announced for 2021, and thus printed it as much. However, it's also possible they've been tipped off on the date and made the mistake of sharing the information.

Unfortunately, for now, all we have is speculation, however, there have been rumors and scuttlebutt pointing towards a 2021 release window.

At the moment of publishing, neither Sony Interactive Entertainment nor Square Enix have commented on the rumor, and it's unlikely either will as both have a pretty strict "no comment" policy when it comes to rumors, leaks, and anything of the speculative and unofficial variety. However, if either do provide a comment, we will be sure to update the story.

Final Fantasy XVI is in development for the PS5 and the PS5 only, though there's reason to believe its exclusivity is timed, and thus it's coming to, at the very least, PC. Meanwhile, the PS5 is set to debut next month on November 12, priced at $400 and $500, depending on what version of the console you cop.

H/T, Reddit.