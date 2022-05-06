Final Fantasy 16 Producer Teases New Trailer

✖

A new Final Fantasy XVI trailer looks to be coming soon, according to producer Naoki Yoshida. Yoshida has now said that the upcoming trailer is done but was delayed for reasons not elaborated upon. When and where that trailer might happen is anyone's guess at the moment, but it is worth noting that Final Fantasy XVI has only been announced for the PlayStation 5 so far.

Yoshida's latest comments came during a livestream focusing on a collaboration between NieR Re[in]carnation and Final Fantasy XIV. More specifically, Yoshida made the comment to NieR series producer Yosuke Saito. You can check out a brief translated rundown of what Yoshida had to say in general about Final Fantasy XVI during the event, courtesy of anime and gaming commerce site Aitai☆Kuji founder and owner Audrey, below:

I'm seeing news sites running with my quote of "the game is pretty much complete" = game is done.



That's not correct. I just localized Yoshida's 大分もう形になっている quote, which literally is "it's greatly taking shape" but I took the context from that + Uniqlo's blurb 大詰め. https://t.co/Ii6TRwjpsv — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) May 6, 2022

This, of course, follows the recent Final Fantasy XVI update that Yoshida made in Uniqlo's UT magazine in support of the launch of the company's Final Fantasy 35th Anniversary UT Collection. "We're in the final stages of development for the new numbered game in the series, Final Fantasy XVI," a translation, also by Audrey, of Yoshida's comments there reads. "We aim to deliver a comprehensive game full of story and gameplay. Unlike an online game that involves many players at the same time, FF16 offers a different experience where it focuses on the individual player and immerses you in the story. I think it's a very fleshed out story. For those who have grown up and realized that reality isn't kind to you and have drifted away from Final Fantasy, we hope that FF16 will be a game that can bring back anew the passion that you once had with the series."

In general, Final Fantasy XVI is a single-player, action role-playing game in development for the PlayStation 5. No other platforms have been announced as of yet. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming installment in the long-running franchise right here.

[H/T Gematsu]