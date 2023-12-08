Final Fantasy 16 Gets New Update Alongside DLC Announcements

Final Fantasy 16 made a surprise appearance this week during The Game Awards with Square Enix announcing not just one but two new DLCs, and an even bigger surprise was that one of those DLCs released Thursday night, too. Both of them are paid DLCs, but those who don't want to pay anything at least got something in the form of a free update that's been released now with a full set of patch notes to look over.

The update in question consists largely of fixes or changes for existing features like the game's Arcade Mode, but it does at least add one new feature: the Inner Voice. Final Fantasy 16 features a web of characters and events which requires at times timelines and other resources to understand, and this new feature is meant to help with that by allowing players to hear different characters' feelings towards allies, enemies, and other situations so that the player can evaluate how people feel about different things.

The patch notes for the Version 1.21 update can be found in full below:

Final Fantasy 16 Version 1.21 Patch Notes

Additional Features

Adds a new Inner Voice option to the Grand Cast menu, which can be viewed upon inquiring with Vivian about the State of the Realm.

Hover the cursor over a character and press the touchpad to view their inner feelings toward their allies and enemies. See how each character's feelings change as the story progresses.

Adds several new orchestrion rolls.

These can be obtained from in-game vendors after progressing a certain way through the story.

Changes to Arcade Mode

Adds a technical bonus feature that increases battle performance scores.

Attacking enemies and performing a variety of battle techniques fills the technical bonus gauge, which increases your score multiplier each time it crosses a certain threshold. The gauge depletes over time or upon taking damage.

Adds new accolades.

These can be earned by clearing stages within a certain time limit or with a final battle performance score above a certain threshold.

Adjusts ranking thresholds over individual legs and stages.

The changes described above allow players to earn higher battle performance scores than they could previously. The ranking thresholds are adjusted to account for this.

Introduces a new leaderboard.

All scores earned after the update is installed will be recorded to this new leaderboard.

Allows you to view leaderboards and rankings from previous versions.

Adjusts the difficulty level of Ultimaniac stages.

Adds and adjusts explanations of various features.

Changes to Training Mode

Adds an Immediate Takedown option.

With this option turned on, attacks will reduce an enemy's will gauge by 50%, allowing you to partially stagger enemies with a single attack, then fully stagger them with a second attack.

Adds a Megaflare Level option.

This option allows you to fix your Megaflare level to any value.

Adds a Zantetsuken Level option.

This option allows you to fix your Zantetsuken level to any value.

System-related Changes

Adds a Photo Mode shortcut option.

This option, accessible from the Game Settings tab of the System menu, allows you to launch Photo Mode by pressing the touchpad with two fingers.

Adds the ability to enter Photo Mode from the pause screen.

This allows photos to be taken during cutscenes, with certain exceptions.

Adds the option to retry from the Game Over screen when Clive is defeated by a notorious mark.

Retrying will return Clive to the point immediately before the battle with the notorious mark began.

Allows you to examine the details of the rewards available from the Patron's Whisper in the hideaway.

Adds the option to filter save data in the Load Game tab of the System menu.

Press □ to cycle between the following filtering options: Show All Saves, Show Auto-saves, and Show Manual Saves.

Adds a Credits option to the title menu.

This option, which allows you to view the credits sequence, becomes available after completing the game.

Adds and adjusts various UI elements.

Bug Fixes

Corrects the following issues: