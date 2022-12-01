Final Fantasy 16 Release Date Potentially Revealed in New Rumor

It seems like the release date for Square Enix's Final Fantasy 16 has been revealed in a rather strange manner. Within the past day, a new tease indicated that the launch date for the next mainline installment in the Final Fantasy series could be coming next week at The Game Awards. And while it remains to be seen if the game's launch date is unveiled at this time, it looks like a new rumor could have already given us the answer.

According to a strange new tweet from a gaming insider known as The Snitch, it seems like the release date for Final Fantasy 16 may have been hinted at. In a strange new poem of sorts that came from The Snitch today, the numbers twenty-two and six were found in proximity to a message that seemed to have ties to the Final Fantasy series. As such, a number of fans took this tweet as an indication that Final Fantasy 16 could release next year on June 22, 2023. If true, this would line up with Square Enix's previous launch window for the game which is Summer 2023.

in the loneliness of the night

a light blinded my eyes

twenty two grains of sand

and a crystal that protected me

six nations divided

a common language — The Snitch (@insider_wtf) December 1, 2022

It's worth stressing that since this is only a rumor, take this all with a pretty major grain of salt for the time being. While The Snitch does have a perfect track record when it comes to leaking various game announcements ahead of time, it's hard to know if what's being teased here is actually connected to Final Fantasy 16. Fortunately, it seems like Square Enix is poised to reveal the game's release date this time next week, so we shouldn't have to wait much longer to see if this nebulous leak ends up being accurate.

Regardless of when Final Fantasy 16 does arrive, the one thing we do know is that the game will be exclusive to PlayStation 5 at release. Another version of the title is potentially slated to come to PC further down the road, although Square Enix hasn't properly announced this edition of the game just yet.

Do you think that this new tease in question is associated with the release date of Final Fantasy 16? And will you look to play this game for yourself when it does launch? Be sure to let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.