New Final Fantasy 6 Statue Costs an Absurd Amount of Money

Long-time RPG fans will tell you that Final Fantasy VI is not only one of the greatest games in the series, but also one of the best RPGs ever made. Square Enix has given diehard fans a chance to celebrate their passion for the series with an all-new statue in the company's Masterline. It's an incredible piece that was designed "under the supervision of Yoshitaka Amano and using the originally illustrated key art," and it features Terra Branford on top of a Magitek Armor surrounded by a handful of Moogles. The piece measures in at a stunning 30.7 inches tall, but it comes at a steep cost: $13,799.99.

Images of the statue can be found in the Tweet embedded below. Readers interested in pre-ordering one for themselves can do so right here.

The statue is limited to just 600 pieces, 150 of which are exclusive to Japan. That limited availability makes a lot of sense, given the steep buy-in cost. This is certainly a piece that will appeal only to the most passionate collectors, but it's one that would be incredible to own for those that can afford it. Final Fantasy VI doesn't receive nearly the same amount of merchandising as Final Fantasy VII, but hopefully Square Enix can start to make some that's a bit more affordable!

For those less familiar with Final Fantasy VI, the game made its debut on the Super Nintendo back in 1994, though the version that released in North America was titled Final Fantasy III. Since then, the game has released on a number of different platforms, most recently on PC as part of the Pixel Remaster series. Fans have been begging Square Enix to release that series on consoles, despite some strange changes that have been made to the original games. At this time, the publisher has made no announcement about console versions, but hopefully Square Enix won't keep fans waiting for too long!

