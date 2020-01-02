Final Fantasy VII Demo File Size Leaks

More information pertaining to the elusive Final Fantasy VII demo has leaked, this time an apparent reveal of the demo’s alleged file size. A screenshot from what appears to be a PlayStation menu where you view the information about a piece of software was shared within one of the PlayStation 4 subreddits to show the demo at a whopping 22.54 GB in size. This detail follows the reveal of footage said to be from the game’s demo with both of these reveals bolstering suspicions that the demo’s release is really happening, perhaps soon.

Redditor Frocharocha shared the image below within the PS4 subreddit, an image that looks similar to the PlayStation menus PlayStation 4 owners have probably checked many times. This time though, it claims to have information about the Final Fantasy VII demo including its file size and details about parental controls.

People within the comments of the post pointing out how large the demo was with some full games not even amounting to the size that the demo is. Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, for example, was only around 15 GB in total after downloading the game and the day-one patch to go with it. Other pointed out that demos sometimes consist of more than just the playable part in the download though. That could explain the size of it, but perhaps it’s just a big demo.

Some have directed those inquiring about the demo to sites that promote PlayStation 4 hacks for answers about how to play the demo, though Square Enix hasn’t officially released the demo in any capacity. We’ve seen more evidence of it existing than just this file size as well thanks to footage which was shared online this week to show off the demo’s intro.

A YouTuber shared an unlisted video that was just over three minutes and 30 seconds long. That video which is found above shows the player apparently navigating through the menus of the demo before viewing the opening cinematic.

Final Fantasy VII is currently scheduled to releases for the PlayStation 4 on March 3rd, but based on what we’ve seen so far, it seems as though we can expect a demo announcement from Square Enix prior to that date.