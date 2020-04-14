Final Fantasy 7 Remake: The Internet Can’t Stop Making Fun of Butterfinger’s Crossover Ad

Final Fantasy 7 Remake is out today on PS4, and naturally it’s all gamers on the Internet can talk about. Not only has the first part of the ambitious remake lived up to expectations, it has brought with it Butterfinger, a chocolate bar that consists of a layered crispy peanut butter core covered in milk chocolate. As you will know, Final Fantasy 7 Remake is pretty great, but it’s even better when paired with a Butterfinger.

For those that don’t know: the reason everyone is talking about the candy bar in relation to Final Fantasy 7 Remake is because the two 20th century creations have teamed up for a promotional crossover.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you will know, Square Enix and Ferrero U.S.A. announced this promotion back in February. The pitch was you could get free in-game goodies for buying Butterfingers. Fast-forward to launch, and now Butterfinger is doing a little bit of marketing for the game. And there’s one ad in particular that has the Internet talking. If you haven’t seen it already, it features Cloud intensely staring at a Butterfinger. That’s it. And judging by how many people are talking about the viral ad, it’s working.

Correction: An earlier version of this article incorrectly stated that this was a partnership between Square Enix and Nestle rather than Square Enix and Ferrero U.S.A. It has since been updated. We regret the error.

ONE JPEG, NOTHING ELSE

Square Enix to Cup Noodles: yeah lets collab we got a whole thing planned, custom Noctis costume, it’s very funny, you’re gonna love this



Square Enix to Nestle: Here is one JPEG. Do not use our name. Do not use our game’s name. And most of all, do NOT let Cloud Strife do SHIT https://t.co/0YFlVemke8 — Elliot 🏝ACNH🍎 (@nameoftheyear) April 9, 2020

A MATURE CROSSOVER FOR MATURE ART

just found out that Final Fantasy VII Remake has exclusive DLC that you can only get from Butterfinger wrappers, truly this is a mature art form — K. Thor Jensen (@kthorjensen) April 10, 2020

DON’T LAY A FINGER ON MY BUTTERFINGER

“Don’t lay a finger on my Busterfinger” pic.twitter.com/mb3aNCHVmU — Orlando the Unibou! (@muteOrator) April 9, 2020

EPIC

pic.twitter.com/AbuRQ4wyOJ — Have a Butterfinger Because Your Epic (@BambooBushido) April 9, 2020

BUY BUTTERFINGER

WOULD YOU LIKE SOME CHOCOLATE

Would you like some chocolate? pic.twitter.com/yaw8ZXvCIO — Franky in Reality Dufes Villager (@Frankyinreality) April 10, 2020

GOOD, BUT NOT AS GREAT AS THE ORIGINAL

Reminds me of this lol pic.twitter.com/3AeC2wp5ff — Friendly_Recluse (@likethedays) April 9, 2020

T FOR TEEN

this candy bar is rated T for Teen — Elliot 🏝ACNH🍎 (@nameoftheyear) April 9, 2020

GET YOU A MAN

Get you a man who looks at you the way Cloud looks longingly at butterfinger https://t.co/ApVmfd8sCy — 💥𝙆𝘼𝙄𝙅𝙐🥊𝘽𝙊𝙓𝙄𝙉𝙂💫𝘾𝙃𝘼𝙈𝙋🐾 (@RynnyRyn) April 9, 2020

HARD SELL FOR PR

“In case you’re interested, let me tell you about this cross-promo between Butterfinger candy bars and Final Fantasy.” Even the PR guy is like, yeah, I know you don’t care. — Kate Kaye (@KateKayeReports) April 10, 2020

Final Fantasy 7 Remake is available on the PS4, and for now, only the PS4. For more news, media, rumors, and leaks on the game, be sure to take a second and peruse all of our past and recent coverage of remake by clicking right here.