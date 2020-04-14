Gaming

Final Fantasy 7 Remake: The Internet Can’t Stop Making Fun of Butterfinger’s Crossover Ad

Final Fantasy 7 Remake is out today on PS4, and naturally it’s all gamers on the Internet can talk […]

By

Final Fantasy 7 Remake is out today on PS4, and naturally it’s all gamers on the Internet can talk about. Not only has the first part of the ambitious remake lived up to expectations, it has brought with it Butterfinger, a chocolate bar that consists of a layered crispy peanut butter core covered in milk chocolate. As you will know, Final Fantasy 7 Remake is pretty great, but it’s even better when paired with a Butterfinger.

For those that don’t know: the reason everyone is talking about the candy bar in relation to Final Fantasy 7 Remake is because the two 20th century creations have teamed up for a promotional crossover.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you will know, Square Enix and Ferrero U.S.A. announced this promotion back in February. The pitch was you could get free in-game goodies for buying Butterfingers. Fast-forward to launch, and now Butterfinger is doing a little bit of marketing for the game. And there’s one ad in particular that has the Internet talking. If you haven’t seen it already, it features Cloud intensely staring at a Butterfinger. That’s it. And judging by how many people are talking about the viral ad, it’s working.

Correction: An earlier version of this article incorrectly stated that this was a partnership between Square Enix and Nestle rather than Square Enix and Ferrero U.S.A. It has since been updated. We regret the error.

ONE JPEG, NOTHING ELSE

A MATURE CROSSOVER FOR MATURE ART

DON’T LAY A FINGER ON MY BUTTERFINGER

EPIC

BUY BUTTERFINGER

WOULD YOU LIKE SOME CHOCOLATE

GOOD, BUT NOT AS GREAT AS THE ORIGINAL

T FOR TEEN

GET YOU A MAN

HARD SELL FOR PR

Final Fantasy 7 Remake is available on the PS4, and for now, only the PS4. For more news, media, rumors, and leaks on the game, be sure to take a second and peruse all of our past and recent coverage of remake by clicking right here.

Tagged:
, , ,

Related Posts