Final Fantasy 7 Remake DLC Now Available for Free

A whole bunch of different downloadable content (DLC) accessories are now officially free for Final Fantasy VII Remake on PlayStation 4! If these look familiar to you, they should; the group was originally available as part of a candy bar tie-in campaign before the COVID-19 pandemic really kicked into high gear earlier this year. The response at the time was fairly... negative. But, as with the exclusive Tifa theme before it, that is now a thing of the past as the candy DLC is free for everyone.

More specifically, the new free DLC includes the following accessories: the Midgar Bandle, the Shinra Bangle, the Corneo Armlet, the Superstar Belt, and the Mako Crystal. None of these will make or break the bank in terms of effectiveness, mind you, but having the option to use them is better than not having them at all.

Want some free stuff? You won't have to pay a single gil to download these #FinalFantasy VII Remake accessories from the PlayStation Store, so grab them now! #FF7R pic.twitter.com/BrJtCNYGN5 — FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE (@finalfantasyvii) August 5, 2020

Here's how Square Enix describes Final Fantasy VII Remake on its official website, if you're somehow not familiar:

"In the sprawling city of Midgar, an anti-Shinra organization calling themselves Avalanche have stepped up their resistance. Cloud Strife, a former member of Shinra’s elite SOLDIER unit now turned mercenary, lends his aid to the group, unaware of the epic consequences that await him."

Final Fantasy VII Remake is now available for PlayStation 4. It's currently unclear exactly how many games the Final Fantasy VII Remake will be comprised of, as it's known that it will be releasing in distinct chunks. The first part is also long rumored to release for other platforms like PC in the future. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the title right here.

Have you had a chance to check out Final Fantasy VII Remake? What do you think of the Tifa theme? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

