Fans Are Freaking Out Over the New Final Fantasy 7 Remake Trailer

Square Enix released a brand new trailer for its much anticipated Final Fantasy VII Remake at the Tokyo Game Show, and it more than delivered. Fans got a look this new Remake’s version of several memorable scenes from the original game, and even some sequences that fans did not expect to make it into this new version. Throw in new looks at Cloud, The Turks, Tifa, Aerith, Barrett, Don Corneo, Biggs, Wedge, Sephiroth, and even Shiva and other summons, and you have quite an action-packed trailer. You can understand then why fans, longtime and new, are absolutely loving it, and we’ve collected some of the best responses starting on the next slide.

This trailer gave us a much bigger look at the story included in this first part of the Remake, and yes, it does look like the Don Corneo part of the game is being included, though we’re sure there will probably be a few changes made once we see the whole thing. We also got some new looks at gameplay, including footage of the player controlling Aerith, Barrett, and Tifa.

You can find the official description for the Final Fantasy VII Remake below.

“Coming to the PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system on March 3, 2020, FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE is a reimagining of the iconic original game that re-defined the RPG genre, diving deeper into the world and its characters than ever before. The first game in the project will be set in the eclectic city of Midgar and presents a fully standalone gaming experience that provides a great starting point to the series. Along with unforgettable characters and a powerful story, FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE features a hybrid battle system that merges real-time action with strategic, command-based combat.”

The Final Fantasy VII Remake launches on PlayStation 4 on March 3rd, 2020, and let us know what you thought of the trailer in the comments. You can also hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB to talk all things Final Fantasy!

Best Trailer Ever

Fans are loving seeing their favorite characters like Aerith, Reno, and Cloud all show up in the trailer, and it’s enough for them to label it the best trailer ever made.

Best trailer ever made pic.twitter.com/752yqTRU4n — Belzifer ✌🏽 (@Belzifer_) September 11, 2019

“Best trailer ever made”

AMAZING!!

The trailer was gorgeous, and it’s crazy to see the Turks and Aerith in HD. That said, those pale in comparison to seeing Shiva for the first time, and fans are losing it.

OMG EVERYTHING LOOKS AMAZING!! The Turks! Aerith all dressed up!! Frog Cloud with mini sword!!! SHIIIIIIIIVAAAAAAA!!!! 😱😍

I’ve never needed a game as much as I need this!! #FF7R #FinalFantasyVIIRemake pic.twitter.com/myNGN4Oe8J — 💙🐢Ninja Turtle Gaga🦄🏳️‍🌈 (@NinjaTurtleGaga) September 11, 2019

“OMG EVERYTHING LOOKS AMAZING!! The Turks! Aerith all dressed up!! Frog Cloud with mini sword!!! SHIIIIIIIIVAAAAAAA!!!! ??

I’ve never needed a game as much as I need this!! #FF7R #FinalFantasyVIIRemake”

Frog Cloud!

One of the many highlights from the trailer included our first look at Cloud being turned into a Frog, but fans noticed that even as a Frog Cloud still has his Buster Sword, it’s just super small. Fans are loving how adorable Frog Cloud is, including the reaction below calling it the cutest s*** ever.

he’s got a little buster sword as a frog



Cutest shit ever, worth every damn gil pic.twitter.com/w1WLhmEI7c — Bear [Thunder Gaming] (@BearUNLV) September 11, 2019

“he’s got a little buster sword as a frog

Cutest shit ever, worth every damn gil”

Comparisons

You don’t really get a sense of how gorgeous this Final Fantasy VIII Remake is until you see it side by side with the original game, and it’s kind of ridiculous how far the game’s come visually.

“DAMN #FinalFantasyVII”

Not Ready

There’s one shot in the trailer that is absolutely gorgeous, featuring Cloud, Tifa, and Barret standing and looking out into a beautiful pink and orange skyline, and some fans are just not ready for what this game has to offer.

Im not emotionally ready for this scene 😩😩😩 pic.twitter.com/d8LoxYEBhK — Alfonso (@aAudiopop) September 11, 2019

“Im not emotionally ready for this scene ???”

A New Game

The more footage we see from the game the more some fans are feeling like this is really a brand new game, and it looks phenomenal.

#FinalFantasyVII is feeling less like a remake and more like a new game every day. And… I’m… totally good with that! It looks incredible. 💕https://t.co/yKltKoCvua — SeveronJ (@SeveronJ) September 11, 2019

“#FinalFantasyVII is feeling less like a remake and more like a new game every day. And… I’m… totally good with that! It looks incredible. ?”

A Little Hype

Not only did we see our favorite leading characters like Cloud and Tifa, but we also saw The Turks, Don Corneo, and Summons, and it’s enough for some fans to enter a new tier of hyped for the game.

THE TURKS 💪

DON CORNEO 🍆

SQUATS 🏋️‍♀️

SUMMONS 👹

SECTOR 7 EXPANDED STORY 💣

i might be a little hype #FinalFantasyVIIIRemastered #TOKYOGAMESHOW2019 #TGS2019 #FinalFantasyVII https://t.co/xoWFzEyYWn — GitGudGar (@gitgudgar) September 11, 2019

“THE TURKS ?

DON CORNEO ?

SQUATS ?️‍♀️

SUMMONS ?

SECTOR 7 EXPANDED STORY ?

i might be a little hype #FinalFantasyVIIIRemastered #TOKYOGAMESHOW2019 #TGS2019 #FinalFantasyVII”

Fangirling

For others, it was all about seeing Reno back in action again, and they can’t hold back their excitement.

THE UNHOLY SHRIEK I HOWLED AT SEEING RENO AGAIN IN HD pic.twitter.com/X0Lf4UDL6Q — Priscilla Winata (@PriscillaWinat4) September 11, 2019

“THE UNHOLY SHRIEK I HOWLED AT SEEING RENO AGAIN IN HD”

Hot Diggedy

Sometimes you have to be creative when expressing your excitement for something, and we definitely count “Hot Diggedy Daffodil” as one such example of this.

HOT DIGGEDY DAFFODIL THIS TRAILER WAS AMAZING!! — Captain Handsome (@Cap_Handsome) September 11, 2019

“HOT DIGGEDY DAFFODIL THIS TRAILER WAS AMAZING!!”

A New Convert

The Final Fantasy VII Remake trailer definitely appealed to longtime fans of the game and Square Enix’s Final Fantasy franchise overall, but it all brought in some new fans as well, who will now definitely be checking it out when it releases.

I know nothing of #FinalFantasy (VIII) (except the overall collateral damage on names & a few character traits 🤷🏻‍♀️),

But DAMN the #FinalFantasyVII Remake looks GOOD!!!

😮😱😯✨ — Sonja | #SugarAndDice 🎲✨ (@Daiyame) September 11, 2019

“I know nothing of #FinalFantasy (VIII) (except the overall collateral damage on names & a few character traits ??‍♀️),

But DAMN the #FinalFantasyVII Remake looks GOOD!!!

???✨”