Final Fantasy 7 Remake Fans Are In Love With Jessie

Square Enix’s long-awaited Final Fantasy VII Remake is finally out in the wild, and as players are welcomed back into the world of Midgar, they are noticing some of the big improvements and changes to the original game. It involves a number of changes to the combat and the story, but some of the biggest changes are in the characters themselves, who can now have the platform to showcase more of their personalities thanks to how far technology and storytelling have come from when the original shipped back in 1997. It didn’t take long for fans to notice that this is especially the case for Avalanche member Jessie, who was in the original game but didn’t have the chance to shine nearly as much as she does in the Remake. Fans have taken to social media to share their appreciation for her as a result, and we’ve collected some of our favorite reactions starting on the next slide!

Jessie is brought to life by Erica Lindbeck, and the character has already become a fan favorite. Granted, she already had a following from the original game, but her impact is nowhere near as big in the original as it is from the onset here. Even in the demo, Jessie is already stealing the show in many ways, but as the game continues those elements of her character are allowed to shine constantly and combined with also excellent work done to Wedge and Biggs, it all makes for a much more compelling and delightful experience.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Before we get started you can find the full Final Fantasy VII Remake description below.

“FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE is a reimagining of the iconic original game that re-defined the RPG genre, diving deeper into the world and its characters than ever before. The first game in the project will be set in the eclectic city of Midgar and presents a fully standalone gaming experience that provides a great starting point to the series.

Along with unforgettable characters and a powerful story, FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE features a hybrid battle system that merges real-time action with strategic, command-based combat. For players who wish to focus purely on battle strategy, a menu-focused ‘Classic Mode’ provides a gameplay style more similar to the original game. More information regarding the newly revealed Classic Mode can be found on the Square Enix Blog.”

Final Fantasy VII Remake is available on the Playstation 4 now, and you can see some of the best Jessie reactions on the next slide!

What do you think of Final Fantasy VII Remake? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Final Fantasy and gaming!

Crying Shame

Everyone loves Tifa, sure, but if you are sleeping on the amazingess that is Jessie, well, one fan feels that’s a crying shame. Also yes, amaziness is totally a word.

My roommate is playing FF7 Remake, and all I know is that it is an abolsute crying shame that all anyone ever talks about is Tifa when there is ALSO JESSIE. pic.twitter.com/J2LgnqgWFy — Rodangelo, Titan of Winged Fury (@thejesguy) April 10, 2020

“My roommate is playing FF7 Remake, and all I know is that it is an abolsute crying shame that all anyone ever talks about is Tifa when there is ALSO JESSIE.”

How Have I Never Heard Of Her?

Many are discovering Jessie for the first time, even if they played the original game, and that’s thanks to a much more sizable and memorable role this time around.

Thoughts on FF7 so far



– Cloud has such a pwetty face but he has this bad boi attitude and it’s adorable

– how come I’ve never heard of Jessie before? She’s awesome!

– I love how Cloud’s attitude changes whenever he’s around Tifa. Precious — Sloan @ Self Quarantining (@SloanTheOtaku) April 11, 2020

“Thoughts on FF7 so far

– Cloud has such a pwetty face but he has this bad boi attitude and it’s adorable

– how come I’ve never heard of Jessie before? She’s awesome!

– I love how Cloud’s attitude changes whenever he’s around Tifa. Precious”

Fleshed Out

Many fans are over the moon with how Avalanche’s other members are now so fleshed out and more like real characters, and that includes Jessie.

Jessie, Biggs, and Wedge are just so…fleshed out…and lively…and wonderful in FF7 Remake… pic.twitter.com/5HfAplOa62 — char aznable was right (@equimanthorn_) April 11, 2020

“Jessie, Biggs, and Wedge are just so…fleshed out…and lively…and wonderful in FF7 Remake…”

Was She Always Like This?

Even if you’ve played the original, you might not remember Jessie all that well, but that’s certainly not the case any longer.

I only have a couple memories of FF7.

who is this jessie? why is she big waifu material? and was she like that in the original? pic.twitter.com/UBcMjpqrKE — Zerodomai Kitsune (@Zerodomaikit) April 10, 2020

“I only have a couple memories of FF7.

who is this jessie? why is she big waifu material? and was she like that in the original?”

Then And Now

Don’t get us wrong, Jessie was fine in the original, but fans are getting to see just how awesome she can be in the Remake, and they are loving it.

Me, a kid in the 90s only looking at art for FF7: That girl (Jessie) looks so cool! I bet she’s fun!



Me, an adult in 2020 who is just now experiencing #FF7R: pic.twitter.com/LaP9VCrHhK — Bells🏳️‍⚧️ (@__caprica) April 11, 2020

“Me, a kid in the 90s only looking at art for FF7: That girl (Jessie) looks so cool! I bet she’s fun!

Me, an adult in 2020 who is just now experiencing #FF7R:”

So F****** Cool

It’s fun rediscovering all your favorites in a new way, and the perfect example of this in action is the entire Avalanch team, especially Jessie.

god im in love with FF7 remake man, the way they fleshed out Avalanche, especially Jessie, is so fucking cool. and admittedly i didnt like aerith much in the original, but shes really grown on me in the remake. having so much fun rediscovering this game all over again. — Optic (@Optic_Darksyde) April 11, 2020

“god im in love with FF7 remake man, the way they fleshed out Avalanche, especially Jessie, is so fucking cool. and admittedly i didnt like aerith much in the original, but shes really grown on me in the remake. having so much fun rediscovering this game all over again.”

Top Spot

One fan feels that Jessie might have edged out characters like Tifa and Aerith, which is pretty impressive since those two are so beloved.

Jessie is the best female of ff7



Do not @ me pic.twitter.com/I4tVMCq5qR — Grimm @ FF7R SZN (@DepressedStiffy) April 10, 2020

“Jessie is the best female of ff7

Do not @ me”

Future Cosplay

One fan fell for Jessie after the demo and now wants to bring her into the cosplay world, and we imagine she’s not alone in that. We’ll probably see quite a few Jessie cosplays pop up over the next few months.

Eversince I played the FF7 demo, I cant stop thinking about Jessie….lowkey (or maybe highkey) want to cosplay her — raia (@vivelavicious) April 11, 2020

“Eversince I played the FF7 demo, I cant stop thinking about Jessie….lowkey (or maybe highkey) want to cosplay her”





Welcome To The Club

Jessie’s story has been expanded quite a bit in the Remake, but that doesn’t mean she didn’t have fans before, and some of them are welcoming all of the newcomers to the club.

I like how people are just NOW jumping on the Jessie train! Some of you are seeing what a small group of us have always known and felt. That’s why the best gift and greatest injustice is how much more depth they have given her in #finalfantasy7remake #FF7R #FF7 pic.twitter.com/edXUf5TZBk — Mostly Dead Is Slightly Alive 🎮🗯🎲 (@AnticsOfAnthony) April 11, 2020

“I like how people are just NOW jumping on the Jessie train! Some of you are seeing what a small group of us have always known and felt. That’s why the best gift and greatest injustice is how much more depth they have given her in #finalfantasy7remake #FF7R #FF7”





Favorite Part

There’s a lot to love about the Final Fantasy VII Remake, but Jessie is easily standing out as number 1 on many lists.

Also, Day 1 FF7 Remake Power Rankings:



5. Wedge

4. The DJ from Sector 7 with the FIRE Chocobo Theme Remix

3. Cloud

2. Barret Singing the Victory Theme

1. Jessie (Easily been my favorite part of the remake) pic.twitter.com/bCOefMMnVi — Ayymart (@ayymartonTwitch) April 11, 2020

“Also, Day 1 FF7 Remake Power Rankings:

5. Wedge

4. The DJ from Sector 7 with the FIRE Chocobo Theme Remix

3. Cloud

2. Barret Singing the Victory Theme

1. Jessie (Easily been my favorite part of the remake)”