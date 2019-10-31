Final Fantasy 7 Remake Shares New Look at Classic Enemy

There’s been little in the way of substantial news from Square Enix about Final Fantasy VII Remake since the last set of gameplay trailers, but that doesn’t mean there’s been nothing at all. And, in fact, the game has taken the opportunity that is Halloween to show off a new look at one of the spookiest enemies within it: the Ghost.

While the official account doesn’t come right out and call this the game’s Ghost, there’s basically nothing else it could possibly be. You can check out the new look at the spooky enemy in a tweet from Final Fantasy VII Remake‘s Twitter account below:

Even the bravest heroes have to watch out for spooky ghosts and ghouls today! Happy #Halloween from the #FinalFantasy VII Remake team! #FF7R pic.twitter.com/XOIWOZsHZg — FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE (@finalfantasyvii) October 31, 2019

If you’re somehow not already familiar with Final Fantasy VII‘s Ghost, the enemy appears in the original game’s Train Graveyard, but it’s hard to place exactly where this screen is from. There’s nothing really preventing it from showing up elsewhere in the new version of the video game, as it’s known that Remake is reworking certain areas and expanding others and so on.

Final Fantasy VII Remake is scheduled to launch on March 3, 2020 for PlayStation 4. It’s currently unclear exactly how many games the Final Fantasy VII Remake will be comprised of, as it’s known that it will be releasing in distinct chunks. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the title right here.