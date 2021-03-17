Final Fantasy 7 Remake Confirms No More DLC Coming Before Part 2

✖

When Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade was announced for PlayStation 5 at the end of February, the big news wasn't just that the title would be coming to PS5 as an enhanced version, but that a whole DLC episode focused on Yuffie would release as well. It is known that the initial portion of Remake isn't the only one to come and that a whole second part is in development. According to a new interview, the fact that Yuffie's bit is DLC is just a happenstance of development, and there are currently no plans for further DLC for the title with the focus now being on the second part.

In the translated interview with Famitsu, Final Fantasy VII Remake director Tetsuya Nomura was asked about any further DLC plans, and his answer was basically that the Yuffie portion was not originally intended to be considered "DLC" and instead just be part of the PS5 version of the title. As such, there are currently no plans for further DLC. The next full part of Final Fantasy VII Remake is what the focus is on at current.

The enhanced and expanded @FinalFantasy VII Remake Intergrade is coming to PlayStation 5 on June 10th! We're including a brand-new episode - play as the ninja Yuffie Kisaragi and infiltrate the Shinra Corporation to steal a powerful materia... pic.twitter.com/Sy0fAuiJrj — FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE (@finalfantasyvii) February 25, 2021

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade is set to release for PlayStation 5 on June 10th. The original Final Fantasy VII Remake is currently available for PlayStation 4. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular remake of the original Final Fantasy VII right here.

What do you think about what we have heard about Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade so far? Are you excited for the Yuffie DLC? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!

[H/T Nibel]