Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade Reveals New Images and Details

Sony delivered a welcome surprise to Final Fantasy fans at their latest State of Play, where they revealed the existence of Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade. The new chapter in the Final Fantasy VII Remake storyline features fan-favorite Yuffie and a new character named Sonon, and now we have a few more images and some new details from the much-anticipated chapter. Final Fantasy VII Remake Integrade will actually include two chapters of story, though Square Enix revealed a few more details regarding Yuffie and Sonon, as well as the first look at photo mode and some new images of gameplay, which you can check out below.

First up is Yuffie, and we got a few images of her Moogle-inspired outfit and a description, which reveals how she's been trying to sneak into Midgar. You can check it all out below.

▪️ A ravishing beauty

▪️ A world-class materia hunter Yuffie Kisaragi styles herself as both, but she'll need to use all of her skills as a member of Wutai's elite corp of ninja operatives to sneak into Midgar... pic.twitter.com/R8yLw1lzY0 — FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE (@finalfantasyvii) March 2, 2021

Next, we have our first real details regarding Sonon, who evidently trained under Yuffie's father. He also has grown to hate Shinra because of the damage from the war between Shinra and Wutai, who he works for. You can check out his description below.

Sonon trained under Yuffie's father and harbors a deep resentment for Shinra, following the devastation caused by the war between Shinra and Wutai. He has been assigned to work with Yuffie as she infiltrates Midgar - essentially making her his boss... pic.twitter.com/JMsnT2i7k9 — FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE (@finalfantasyvii) March 2, 2021

Next, we got a look at some of the upgraded visuals from the PS5 exclusive title, including a look at the spiffy new lighting, weather effects, and more.

Episode Yuffie are two chapters; Yuffie and Sonon have infiltrated Midgar and plan to steal the "ultimate Materia" from Shinra Yuffie is both good at close and range combat; on the field, she can use her shurikens to destroy boxes or perform "ninja-like actions" pic.twitter.com/cxy37XtuPC — Nibel (@Nibellion) March 2, 2021

We also got a look at new screenshots showing off Yuffie's mix of melee and ranged attacks. We also know from previous footage that the game will feature team-up attacks, which are new to the core combat system and hopefully mean that we'll get that implemented in Chapter 2 whenever that eventually releases.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade hits PlayStation 5 on June 10th.

