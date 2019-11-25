Final Fantasy 7 Remake Shares New Screenshots of Combat, Summons, Characters, and More

The upcoming remake of the classic role-playing game Final Fantasy VII, which is aptly titled Final Fantasy VII Remake, is set to release its first part early next year. As we move ever toward that impending date, publisher and developer Square Enix continues to reveal new information about it, and that includes a mess of new screenshots showing off everything from customization to characters, summons, and more.

All told, there’s over 20 new images to check out from the upcoming remake. It’s worth noting here that Final Fantasy VII Remake isn’t just strictly a 1:1 recreation of the original video game. There will be certain new elements that weren’t present when the game first released — including new characters.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While staying true to the original, #FinalFantasy VII Remake is introducing new elements to the story. For example, who is this mysterious, motorcycle riding SOLDIER? #FF7R Watch the trailer where he appears by riding on over here

👉 https://t.co/Y2b6wjdQjq pic.twitter.com/Fwq0U24Ofn — FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE (@finalfantasyvii) November 24, 2019

Keep reading to check out a whole bunch of new screenshots from the upcoming video game! You can check out several more over in the official PlayStation.Blog post right here.

What do you think of what we’ve seen of the game so far? What are you most excited to learn more about as release looms ever closer for Final Fantasy VII Remake? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Final Fantasy VII Remake is scheduled to launch on March 3, 2020 for PlayStation 4. It’s currently unclear exactly how many games the Final Fantasy VII Remake will be comprised of, as it’s known that it will be releasing in distinct chunks. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the title right here.

Cloud strikes

Upgrading weapons is important

Customization is key

Which mode will you play on?

Cloud strikes again

Choco/Mog!

Know your enemy

Darts is fun

Aerith takes the lead

Hello, Jessie!