Final Fantasy 7 Remake Is Now Available to Pre-Load

Final Fantasy VII Remake, the long-awaited reconstruction of the earliest parts of the iconic game, is set to finally release this coming Friday, April 10th. If you’ve pre-ordered the game digitally, you can actually go ahead and pre-load it now. And if you weren’t already aware, the total download comes in close to 100GB, so it might be in your best interest to do so sooner rather than later.

“We know that due to the COVID-19 pandemic and many people having to stay at home, some of you may be experiencing extra pressure on your internet bandwidth,” Yoshinori Kitase, Final Fantasy VII Remake‘s producer, said as part of the pre-load announcement this weekend. “We wanted to give all our fans some extra time to download the game.”

Now that the review embargo has lifted, and pre-load is available, many details about the game are coming to light, but one of the less spoiler-y ones is the actual amount of space you’ll need to download Final Fantasy VII Remake. If you’re downloading the whole thing digitally, expect to use around 90.66GB of space. No, that’s not a typo; Final Fantasy VII Remake takes up nearly 100GB of space. That also helps explain why pre-load will have been around for a week total when the game launches.

Here’s how Square Enix describes Final Fantasy VII Remake on its official website:

“The world has fallen under the control of the Shinra Electric Power Company, a shadowy corporation controlling the planet’s very life force as mako energy.

“In the sprawling city of Midgar, an anti-Shinra organization calling themselves Avalanche have stepped up their resistance. Cloud Strife, a former member of Shinra’s elite SOLDIER unit now turned mercenary, lends his aid to the group, unaware of the epic consequences that await him.

“The story of this first, standalone game in the FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE project covers up to the party’s escape from Midgar, and goes deeper into the events occurring in Midgar than the original FINAL FANTASY VII.”

Final Fantasy VII Remake is currently scheduled to launch on Friday, April 10th, for PlayStation 4. Retail copies of the game could potentially be delayed thanks to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, though it would now appear that the opposite is also true in some areas with it having been delivered early. It’s currently unclear exactly how many games the Final Fantasy VII Remake will be comprised of, as it’s known that it will be releasing in distinct chunks. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the title right here.