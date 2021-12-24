Final Fantasy Fans Surprised With Free Gift

A perfect Christmas for Final Fantasy fans would likely include a new Final Fantasy 16 trailer and stable Final Fantasy 14 Online servers, but even Santa isn’t going to be able to make this happen. What Final Fantasy fans are getting though is a small free gift, or more specifically, Final Fantasy 7 Remake players on PS5 are getting a small free gift. There’s no word of this free gift being for the holidays, but it’s hard to ignore the timing of its release.

Whatever the case, right now, for an unspecified amount of time, Final Fantasy 7 Remake owners on PS5 can download “Seraphic Earrings.” According to the download link, Seraphic Earrings are “a pair of wing-shaped earrings that can reinvigorate one’s mind and body” and that can “automatically revives the wearer from incapacitation.” If this sounds OP, it’s because it is OP. That said, it’s not available to PS4 users can the item is only useable in Episode Intermission.

At the moment of publishing, and as noted, we don’t know how long this offer is available. Typically, these types of offers are limited-time deals, but if it is, there’s no word how limited this window opportunity is.

Whether you’re playing @FinalFantasy VII Remake or Episode Intermission on PS5, we’ve got something that might help…



The Seraphic Earrings will automatically revive you from incapacitation once per battle, and you can grab yours for free now: https://t.co/IjV33Pu8XV pic.twitter.com/CklRzjbNb9 — FINAL FANTASY VII (@finalfantasyvii) December 22, 2021

