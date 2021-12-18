New PS5 Leak Has Nostalgic PS1 Fans Very Excited

A new PS5 leak has hardcore PS1 and PS2 fans excited as it indicates a classic PlayStation series from yesteryear is finally being revived, courtesy of the PS5. There are several games and series that define the PS1 and PS2, but not many more than Twisted Metal, which has been dormant since 2012, but it looks like it’s finally coming off the ice. The prospect of this alone is enough to have many PlayStation fans excited, but there’s a hang-up prventing the hype train from completely taking off.

As Timur222 notes over on Twitter, Lucid Games is working on an unannounced first-party flagship AAA IP for the PS5. How do we know this? Because of the LinkedIn page of a developer at Lucid Games. Who is Lucid Games? It’s a UK studio best known for 2021 PS5 exclusive, Destruction AllStars, a game that hit earlier this year to a lackluster Metacritic score of 63. And despite being free for PlayStation Plus subscribers at launch, it failed to generate any buzz. Fast-forward to the end of the year, and it’s dead.

As you may know, there have been rumors that Twisted Metal was being revived. These rumors started to pop up this year, and many of them have claimed Lucid Games was going to be the team tasked with the revival, and this LinkedIn leak seemingly backs up these rumors. In other words, none of this is very surprising, but it has fans of the series torn. On one hand, the series is not only coming back, but it’s also coming back with a new TV show, aka it’s coming back in a major way. However, the team responsible for its revival as a game series has an inconsistent history when it comes to releasing quality games. Nonetheless, it looks liked Twisted Metal is coming back soon, which are words many fans had given up on ever hearing.

Lucid Games is working on an unannounced First-Party Flagship AAA IP for the PlayStation 5. pic.twitter.com/XgNzfFOxeo — Timur222 (@bogorad222) December 16, 2021

At the moment of publishing, none of the implicated parties have commented on any of this. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

