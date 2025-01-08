Final Fantasy 7 Remake Producer Would “Love” a Movie or Show Based on the Game

Adaptations of video games are having a bit of a renaissance at the moment. It seems that every single video game property is being considered for a TV show or film, from indie games, to major AAA franchises. Long before the current era of adaptations, Final Fantasy got the Hollywood treatment back in 2001. The less said about Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within the better, but it seems at least some at Square Enix are interested in seeing a new Final Fantasy movie. In an interview with Danny Pena, Final Fantasy VII Remake producer Yoshinori Kitase shared his enthusiasm for such a project.

“We don’t have anything officially planned and so this is just strictly my personal sort of wish, but yeah, I’ve heard about various Hollywood directors and actors playing Final Fantasy VII, and many creators also respect the title,” Kitase replied through a translator. “I’ve been hearing things about creators out there who are very interested in the property, who love the Final Fantasy VII universe, and so yeah, personally I’d love to see something that comes out of these creators, in terms of like a cinematic or some kind of visual piece.”

Aerith in final fantasy vii rebirth

For the time being, readers should keep in mind that this is only Kitase’s personal wish, and this does not necessarily indicate that we’ll be getting a Final Fantasy VII movie or TV show anytime soon. While an adaptation of the fan favorite game seems like a no-brainer, there have been no announcements made at this time. It’s entirely possible that could change, particularly once the final entry in the trilogy gets released.

Final Fantasy VII was released in 1997 on the original PlayStation. At that point, the series had existed for nearly 10 years, but the game truly managed to bring Final Fantasy into the mainstream. While there have been plenty of popular Final Fantasy games in the years since, few have had the cultural impact of Final Fantasy VII. The Square Enix RPG has generated spin-off games, merchandise, and even an animated movie released in 2005. It’s possible a future Final Fantasy movie could be animated like Advent Children, or we could see something done in live-action.

While a Final Fantasy VII movie might not be happening anytime soon, it would fit with Square Enix’s desire to expand the audience for the games. The company has made it clear lately that they want more people to be able to play the remake trilogy, and will be bringing it to more platforms in 2025. As we’ve seen in the past, video game adaptations have resulted in increased game sales, even when those games have been on the market for a long time. Even if it takes a few years after the remake trilogy is completed, a strong Final Fantasy VII movie or TV series would likely be worth Square Enix’s efforts!

