New Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Trailer Highlights Upgrades Coming With PC Version

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is the second chapter of the Final Fantasy VII remake series, and while it launched on PlayStation 5 exclusively, it is finally coming to PC. First-time players can jump into this installment for the first time on PC, or fans can replay it on a new platform and take advantage of the new features the port will have. Square Enix has recently revealed and highlighted what upgrades are launching with the PC version of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. These upgrades will enhance players’ experience in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth and make it worth remembering.

When Final Fantasy VII Rebirth launches on PC, fans can enjoy improved lighting, enhanced visuals, DualSense wireless controller support, NVIDIA DLSS functionality, a max resolution and framerate of 4K and 120 FPS, and mouse and keyboard support. Players can also choose from numerous customizable graphics options with three default presets. Additionally, there are customizable NPC counts to change the number of NPCs on the screen at one time.

The PC version of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth expands on the already impressive performance and visuals of the PlayStation 5 version but has multiple options to accommodate PCs of varying specs. Playing on low settings and lowering the NPC count is a great way to ensure Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is playable on weaker PCs. Players can play around with the settings to find what works best for them.

Those with high-end PCs can play Final Fantasy VII Rebirth with maximum settings and enjoy the game in its full beauty. The new upgrades greatly enhance the already amazing-looking game and showcase the beauty of the world and characters. Many of the upgrades can be quite taxing on GPUs and CPUs, so it is wise to verify how your specs will hold up against Final Fantasy VII Rebirth’s PC version.

The DualSense wireless controller support is a big win for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth’s PC version, as it lets players use their PlayStation 5 controller while playing on PC. Sony has made an incredible controller, and many developers use the features within the DualSense controller specifically within their games. This will give players the most authentic way to play Final Fantasy VII Rebirth on PC. That said, including a mouse and keyboard ensures PC players have options regarding how they play.

Another aspect of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth coming to PC that has fans excited is the possibility of mods. Final Fantasy VII Remake received numerous mods upon its PC release, and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth will likely do the same. What kind of mods will be added remains to be seen, though the developers did request players not to make inappropriate mods.

While Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is releasing on PC come January 23, 2025, Xbox fans are still left in the dark. No word has been said about Final Fantasy VII Remake or Final Fantasy VII Rebirth coming to Xbox, but some speculate the full trilogy will come to Xbox after all three games are released.