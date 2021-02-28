Final Fantasy 7 Remake Soundtrack Is Now on Streaming Services

✖

It’s been a massive week for Final Fantasy VII, to say the least. Not only has Square Enix announced a new edition of the FFVII Remake for PS5, called Intergrade, but another remake series was also revealed to be on its way to mobile devices. Amongst this deluge of news, however, perhaps the best thing that happened recently in association with the iconic game involves its music.

After pleading from fans since the game was released last year, Square Enix announced that the official soundtrack of Final Fantasy VII Remake would also now be heading to streaming services. In total, the game’s score has since appeared on Apple Music, Spotify, and Amazon Music Unlimited. Obviously, in order to listen to the soundtrack on any of these platforms, you have to be a subscriber. Still, this release makes the music that much more accessible from Square's end than it ever has been before.

We know you've been waiting a little while for this... From February 26th, the @FinalFantasy VII Remake Soundtrack will be available on online music subscription services such as Apple Music, Spotify and Amazon Music Unlimited! 🎶 pic.twitter.com/IKSSOEhAxW — FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE (@finalfantasyvii) February 25, 2021

Final Fantasy VII has long been lauded for its iconic music and the new Remake iteration did a stellar job of bringing those songs into a new era. Whether or not you played FFVIIR last year or not, it’s hard to deny that the score from Nobuo Uematsu is anything but stellar. In fact, the soundtrack was praised so much that it ended up winning the award for Best Music at The Game Awards only a few months back.

The best thing about Remake's addition to these services is that it joins a litany of other Final Fantasy soundtracks that were already on the platform. So if you're a longtime fan of the series, there's a good chance that you'll now be able to experience your favorite tracks from a number of different games. Now to just cross our fingers and hope that this trend continues well into the future.

So how do you feel about the Final Fantasy VII Remake soundtrack coming to streaming services? Be sure to let me know your thoughts down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.