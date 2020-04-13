Final Fantasy 7 Remake Statuettes Feature Cloud, Sephiroth, and Aerith

Final Fantasy VII Remake is finally available on PlayStation 4. (Well, the first part, anyway. It’s a long story.) The Square Enix video game is also receiving a whole slew of new merchandise like special Play Arts figures and more later this year. Included in that lineup is a very nice-looking series of statuettes featuring protagonist Cloud Strife, antagonist Sephiroth, and party member Aerith Gainsborough. And they are available for pre-order now!

In general, these statuettes aren’t quite as expensive as the aforementioned Play Arts figures, which is pretty commonly the case. The Play Arts lineup is poseable and has, you know, joints, whereas the statuettes are quite nice to look at but don’t really have any ability to do anything but just stand there looking cool in the base pose. Even so, they’re nicely detailed, and each character comes with their signature weapons in hand and display stand.

Here’s how Square Enix describes Final Fantasy VII Remake on its official website:

“The world has fallen under the control of the Shinra Electric Power Company, a shadowy corporation controlling the planet’s very life force as mako energy.

“In the sprawling city of Midgar, an anti-Shinra organization calling themselves Avalanche have stepped up their resistance. Cloud Strife, a former member of Shinra’s elite SOLDIER unit now turned mercenary, lends his aid to the group, unaware of the epic consequences that await him.”

Final Fantasy VII Remake is now available for PlayStation 4. It's currently unclear exactly how many games the Final Fantasy VII Remake will be comprised of, as it's known that it will be releasing in distinct chunks.

FINAL FANTASY 7 REMAKE STATUETTE: CLOUD STRIFE #1

Figure Size: W 4.9″ x D 4.9″ x H 9.4″

Release Date: August 2020

Price: $44.99

FINAL FANTASY 7 REMAKE STATUETTE: CLOUD STRIFE #2

Figure Size: W 8.3″ x D 4.9″ x H 10.6″

Release Date: August 2020

Price: $49.99

FINAL FANTASY 7 REMAKE STATUETTE: AERITH #1

Figure Size: W 4.9″ x D 4.9″ x H 9.1″

Release Date: August 2020

Price: $39.99

