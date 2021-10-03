Final Fantasy 7 Remake Spin-Off Reveals Release Window

A new spin-off entry to Square Enix’s Final Fantasy VII Remake has finally revealed its release window. Although many fans are likely much more interested in when Square Enix will release Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 2, this spin-off game is meant to help bridge the gap to the next mainline installment in the series and will further flesh out its backstory. That being said, the title in question is also of a much different genre when compared to the game that it’s an offshoot of.

To coincide with this year’s Tokyo Game Show, Square Enix announced today that Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier is now poised to launch next month in November 2021. If you’re not familiar with what this game is, it’s actually a battle royale title set within the world of Final Fantasy VII Remake. The game gives players the ability to compete with others for the chance to be the last player standing within Midgard. And while that might sound bizarre, The First Soldier is still filled with a number of callbacks to Final Fantasy VII.

Videos by ComicBook.com

📣#FF7FS Bulletin✨



We plan to begin pre-registration for FINAL FANTASY VII THE FIRST SOLDIER in October, and release the game next month!



Stay tuned to our official social media pages for all the latest info💥💥#TGS2021 #FinalFantasy #FF7R pic.twitter.com/NYtmRrHIOP — FINAL FANTASY VII THE FIRST SOLDIER_EN｜FF7FS (@FFVII_FS_EN) October 3, 2021

Rather than taking place in the same timeline as Final Fantasy VII Remake, though, The First Solider is specifically set before the events of the former title. As such, even though it is multiplayer-focused in nature, it will further flesh out this world in unexpected ways and will give players more insight into the larger universe that Square Enix has been creating.

Rather than releasing on consoles or PC, Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier will also be coming to mobile devices. Specifically, when it drops next month, those on both iOS and Android phones should be able to download and play. Whenever a more specific release date for the game is revealed, we’ll keep you in the loop here on ComicBook.com.

Are you going to be playing Final Fantasy VII: The First Solider for yourself when it launches next month? Let me know either down in the comments or shoot me a message over on social media at @MooreMan12 if you’d like to chat more.