Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Where to Find Every Weapon

It’s been a week since the game’s release, leaving newcomers and longtime fans wondering where to find every weapon in the Final Fantasy VII Remake. The city of Midgar is a dangerous place to explore, but Square Enix has made sure to include powerful arsenals to aid in Cloud’s battles against men, monsters, and mechs in the fight to stop Shinra. And with powerful allies such as Aerith, Barrett, and Tifa fighting alongside Cloud, they’ll need a lot more than a hand-me-down Buster Sword to topple the evil corporation. Luckily we have assempled this guide so you know where to find all of the weapons hidden off the beaten path so you can master every skill and improve your arsenal when it comes to facing President Shinra and his ruthless military aid Heidegger.

All of the game’s four playable characters can utilize six different weapons, all of which come with their own unique combat ability that can be carried over once the player is able to master them.

Cloud specializes in swords while Aerith uses bow staffs. Tifa uses various gloves and gauntlets, and of course, Barret relies on new and improved versions of his gun arm. While it’s easy sometimes to go for whatever does the most damage, some are more beneficial in Materia slots while others have amazing special abilities, so you’ll want to really pay attention and explore which one is best for each situation.

“FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE is a reimagining of the iconic original game that re-defined the RPG genre, diving deeper into the world and its characters than ever before. The first game in the project will be set in the eclectic city of Midgar and presents a fully standalone gaming experience that provides a great starting point to the series.

Along with unforgettable characters and a powerful story, FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE features a hybrid battle system that merges real-time action with strategic, command-based combat. For players who wish to focus purely on battle strategy, a menu-focused ‘Classic Mode’ provides a gameplay style more similar to the original game. More information regarding the newly revealed Classic Mode can be found on the Square Enix Blog.”

Final Fantasy VII Remake is available on the Playstation 4 now.

Cloud

Buster Sword:

A large broadsword that has inherited the hopes of those who fight.

Location: Starting Weapon

Starting Materia Slots: 2 (Joined)

Attack – 22

Magic – 22

Defense – 0

Magic Defense – 0

Ability: Focused Thrust – Lunge toward an enemy with a piercing strike that hits multiple times. Significantly increases Stagger.

Iron Blade:

A greatsword cast from carefully selected iron ore.

Location: Chapter 3 – Home Sweet Slum

Starting Materia Slots: 3

Attack – 23

Magic – 31

Defense – 0

Magic Defense – 0

Ability: Triple Slash – Slash three enemies in quick succession, dealing more damage with each blow.

Nail Bat:

A crudely reinforced baseball bat. Designed to beat the living tar out of anything and everything.

Location: Chapter 8 – Budding Bodyguard (Side Quest: Kids on Patrol)

Starting Materia Slots: 0

Attack – 30

Magic – 30

Defense – 0

Magic Defense – 0

Ability: Disorder – Deliver a devastating attack and switch modes in one fluid motion.

Cloud Part 2

Hardedge:

A mighty blade able to cleave in one stroke anything foolish enough to stand in the wielder’s way.

Location: Chapter 9 – The Town That Never Sleeps (Weapons Shop)

Starting Materia Slots: 3 (2 Joined 1 Single)

Attack – 57

Magic – 19

Defense – 0

Magic Defense – 0

Ability: Infinity’s Edge – Wind up and unleash an overhead strike. Increased damage on stagger. Costs 2 ATB.

Mythril Saber:

An immense sword made from magic-infused Mythril ore.

Location: Chapter 14 – In Search of Hope (Weapons Shop)

Starting Materia Slots: 4 (1 Joined 2 Single)

Attack – 24

Magic – 72

Defense – 0

Magic Defense – 0

Ability: Blade Burst – Unleash a wave of non-elemental mako energy at an enemy in front of you with a slash of your sword.

Twin Stinger:

A sword forged from two existing blades. Well suited for materia.

Location: Chapter 17

Starting Materia Slots: 4 (2 Joined)

Attack – 46

Magic – 46

Defense – 0

Magic Defense – 0

Ability: Counterstance – Brace for attacks and retaliate with a powerful slash.

Tifa

Leather Gloves:

Well-worn leather gloves that have seen their fair share of fights.

Location: Starting Weapon

Starting Materia Slots: 2 Joined

Attack – 32

Magic – 22

Defense – 0

Magic Defense – 0

Ability: Divekick – Leap into the air and unleash a powerful kick.

Metal Knuckles:

Gloves reinforced with metal to pack an extra punch.

Location: Chapter 5 – Dogged Pursuit (Crab Warden)

Starting Materia Slots: 2 Joined

Attack – 54

Magic – 12

Defense – 0

Magic Defense – 0

Ability: Overpower – Use in conjunction with basic attacks to more effectively pressure enemies.

Sonic Strikers:

Gloves with a sleek design. Well suited for setting materia.

Location: Chapter 7 – A Trap Is Sprung (Sentenced to Death Mission, Purple Chest)

Starting Materia Slots: 4 (2 Joined)

Attack – 32

Magic – 21

Defense – 0

Magic Defense – 0

Ability: Focused Strike – Evade, then unleash a charging attack. Moderately increases stagger.

Tifa Part 2

Feathered Gloves:

Lightweight gloves embellished with feathers.

Location: Chapter 10 – Rough Waters

Starting Materia Slots: 3 (Single)

Attack – 50

Magic – 33

Defense – 0

Magic Defense – 0

Ability: Starshower – Unleash a flurry of powerful strikes. Increases strength of next command executed.

Mythril Claws:

Gloves with razor-sharp talons made of magic-infused mythril.

Location: Chapter 13 (Failed Experiment)

Starting Materia Slots: 3 (2 Joined 1 Single)

Attack – 28

Magic – 55

Defense – 0

Magic Defense – 0

Ability: Chi Trap – Create an orb of materialized chi that deals damage on contact.

Purple Pain:

Leather gloves made from the hide of a ferocious beast.

Location: Chapter 16 – The Belly of the Beast (When you fall with Tifa, take the Monkey Bars to a chest instead of climbing back up immediately).

Starting Materia Slots: 4 (2 Joined 2 Single)

Attack – 51

Magic – 41

Defense – 0

Magic Defense – 0

Ability: True Strike – Deliver a tremendous blow at close range. Increased stagger damage bonus.

Barret

Gatling Gun:

A custom-order gun commissioned specifically to take down Shinra forces. Barret’s longtime right-hand man.

Location: Starting Weapon

Starting Materia Slots: 1 Single

Attack – 19

Magic – 19

Defense – 0

Magic Defense – 0

Ability: Focused Shot – Consume all ATB charges to unleash a concentrated burst of energy. Significantly increases stagger.

Light Machine Gun:

A lethal, sturdy firearm with a large magazine.

Location: Chapter 6 – Light the Way (Biggs)

Starting Materia Slots: 2 Joined

Attack – 22

Magic – 33

Defense – 0

Magic Defense – 0

Ability: Lifesaver – Take damage intended for other party members.

Big Bertha:

A firearm that boasts unrivaled destructive force. Found in the slum’s black market.

Location: Chapter 13 (Slums Weapons Shop)

Starting Materia Slots: 3 (2 Joined 1 SIngle)

Attack – 45

Magic – 30

Defense – 0

Magic Defense – 0

Ability: Maximum Fury – Consume all ATB charges to fire a long stream of bullets at an enemy.

Barret Part 2

Steel Pincers:

A close-combat weapon with steel blades designed to slice enemies to ribbons.

Location: Moogle Medal Shop (7 Moogle Medals)

Starting Materia Slots: 3 Singles

Attack – 53

Magic – 39

Defense – 0

Magic Defense – 0

Ability: Charging Uppercut – Rush toward an enemy and launch them into the air with a furious blow. Increases charge.

Wrecking Ball:

A close-combat weapon capable of pulverizing enemies with a sphere of solid steel.

Location: Chapter 14 (Side Quest: Subterranean Menace)

Starting Materia Slots: 4 (2 Joined 2 Single)

Attack – 65

Magic – 17

Defense – 0

Magic Defense – 0

Ability: Smackdown – Strike the ground and send nearby enemies flying.

EKG Cannon:

A firearm whose accuracy is dependant upon the wielder’s emotional state.

Location: Chapter 16 (Speak to Hart and pay him 10,000 GIL)

Starting Materia Slots: 4 Singles

Attack – 34

Magic – 65

Defense – 0

Magic Defense – 0

Ability: Point Blank – Consume all ATB charges to deliver a close-range attack and send enemies flying.

Aerith

Guard Stick:

A vintage and well-cared-for staff. Also happens to be eco-friendly.

Location: Starting Weapon

Starting Materia Slots: 2 Singles

Attack – 29

Magic – 43

Defense – 0

Magic Defense – 0

Ability: Arcane Ward – Conjure a ward. Attack spells cast within the ward will automatically be cast twice.

Silver Staff:

An elegant staff treated with silver. Perfect for those proficient in magic.

Location: Chapter 8 – Budding Bodyguard (Moogle Medal Shop – 2 Moogle Medals)

Starting Materia Slots: 2 Joined

Attack – 27

Magic – 50

Defense – 0

Magic Defense – 0

Ability: Sorcerous Storm – Deal magic damage to nearby enemies.

Arcane Scepter:

A staff infused with precious gems the color of twilight. Well suited for materia.

Location: Chapter 9 – The Town That Never Sleeps (Side Quest A Dynamite Body/Shear’s Counterattack)

Starting Materia Slots: 4 (4 Joined)

Attack – 24

Magic – 36

Defense – 0

Magic Defense – 0

Ability: Fleeting Familiar – Summon a fairy that attacks your enemies periodically as well as after you use abilities and spells.

Aerith Part 2

Mythril Rod:

A rod made of mythril. Said to be a fabled mage’s weapon of choice.

Location: Chapter 11 – Haunted (Old Train Car)

Starting Materia Slots: 3 Singles

Attack – 24

Magic – 92

Defense – 0

Magic Defense – 0

Ability: Ray of Judgement – Fire an energy burst that hits multiple times. Increased stagger damage bonus. Costs 2 ATB.

Bladed Staff:

A staff sporting deadly blades on either end. Handle with care.

Location: Chapter 11 – Haunted (Steal It From Eligor)

Starting Materia Slots: 4 (2 Joined 2 Singles)

Attack – 39

Magic – 34

Defense – 0

Magic Defense – 0

Ability: Lustrous Shield – Conjure a magical shield that keeps enemies at bay and stops projectiles.

Reinforced Staff:

A solid and durable staff experimentally produced in Hojo’s laboratory.

Location: Chapter 17

Starting Materia Slots: 3 (2 Joined 1 Single)

Attack – 50

Magic – 82

Defense – 0

Magic Defense – 0

Ability: ATB Ward – Conjure a magical ward. Allies who use ATB within it regain partial ATB from your gauge. Costs 2 ATB.