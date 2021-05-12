Final Fantasy 7 The First Soldier Reveals Closed Beta Details

✖

Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier is expanding the Final Fantasy universe once again in the form of a new Battle Royale-style experience that brings some of the franchise's key concepts into the popular genre. The game will be heading to mobile later this year, but you can sign up to try it out early during the closed beta test, and all you have to do is sign up through Google Play right here. The closed beta will be available only on Android devices, and you can sign up from now through May 28th to be a part of it. As for the full release, it will be free to play on both Android and iOS devices.

During a recent live stream of the game Square Enix revealed new gameplay details regarding The First Soldier and showed off plenty of new footage, and plenty of the Final Fantasy staples are there, including Espers, Chocobos, Materia, and more. You'll be vaulting quickly over obstacles as you look to take out the competition, all while the map continues to close in.

We also saw that you won't just be taking on opposing players, as monsters also roam the city. You'll be able to take these on to gain XP, which then allows you to level up and gain new weapons, though monsters can also find you at just the wrong time during a fierce battle, so you'll need to pay attention to your surroundings at all times.

You can sign up for the closed beta here, and you can find the official description for Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier below.

"In FINAL FANTASY VII THE FIRST SOLDIER, players will embark on an intense battle royale experience where they must fight to be the last SOLDIER standing. To do so, players will use magic and special abilities along with ranged and melee weapons to triumph on the battlefield. Players can choose between various styles, such as Warrior, Sorcerer or Monk, each of whom boast unique special abilities. In addition to other SOLDIER candidates, players must also contend with ferocious monsters who inhabit the outskirts of the city. By defeating them, players can gain experience needed to level up and unlock new weapons. Classic FINAL FANTASY elements abound in the game, such as rideable chocobos, powerful espers, including Ifrit, to summon and materia, which enables players to cast devastating spells. Players can customize their characters’ outfits and accessories, obtain various weapon and vehicle skins, emotes and more to create their own unique SOLDIER."

Will you be signing up for the closed beta? Let us know in the comments or feel free to talk all things Final Fantasy with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!