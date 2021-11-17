Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier, the free-to-play mobile battle royale video game announced earlier this year alongside Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade and fellow mobile title Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis, is now available on both iOS and Android devices. The game, set before the events of Final Fantasy VII in Midgar, sees players fight to become the last SOLDIER on the battlefield.

A number of Final Fantasy franchise hallmarks appear in the battle royale title, even if it seems like a strange fit. Locations like Seventh Heaven, espers like Ifrit, rideable chocobos, and even materia. The whole point seems to be using magic, special abilities, and ranged or melee weapons to take on other players and angry monsters in order to gain experience to level up and unlock further items. Like some other battle royale titles, players can customize their outfits and gather various skins, emotes, and the like.

https://twitter.com/FFVII_FS_EN/status/1460895493442134016

As with any free-to-play mobile video game like this, there are of course various items that players can buy in the in-game store for actual money. At launch, that includes Cloud and Tifa skins and emotes, and Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier also has its very own season pass with rewards like a Rufus skin and more attached to it.

As noted above, Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier is now available, free to play on both iOS and Android devices. The launch features the first season of the title, “Rise of Shinra,” and is set in Midgar prior to Final Fantasy VII proper. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Final Fantasy VII itself right here.

What do you think about what we have seen of Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier up until now? Are you interested in giving it a whirl now that it has been released for mobile devices?