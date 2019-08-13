Final Fantasy Pokes Fun at Classic Squall Meme With New Remaster Footage

It is no secret that the original version of Final Fantasy VIII, released in 1999 for the original PlayStation, had some particularly amusing graphical mishaps. Part of this was the nature of the technology at the time, which was “advanced” but certainly not perfect, and part of this is thanks to some baffling decisions on the part of the development team. Using footage from the recently announced remastered version of the video game, the franchise’s Twitter account recently poked fun at at classic meme about the original video game’s graphics.

You see, there’s a whole ball being thrown early in Final Fantasy VIII where Squall, the game’s main protagonist, is forced to dance with Rinoa, his eventual love interest. As part of this whole sequence and aftermath, Rinoa tells Squall that he’s the best looking guy in the room. The classic meme, which you’ve maybe seen, using a screenshot of this scene, and then features a second capture of a zoomed-in version of Squall’s face, which is basically just a jumble of pixels. The folks behind the official Final Fantasy Twitter account, of course, are very much aware of this. Check out its new version of the iconic scene below, which seemingly uses footage from the remastered version of the game:

“Coming in 2019, Final Fantasy VIII Remastered marks the 20th Anniversary of its original release with a new visual refresh and brings the game’s beloved story to modern platforms: Steam, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch,” Square Enix said as part of the reveal of the newly remastered video game at E3 2019. “With overhauled visuals, see your favorite characters come to life like never before!”

Final Fantasy VIII Remastered is set to release for PC via Steam, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch at some point later this year.