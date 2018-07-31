Final Fantasy Cosplayer Has Found a New “Recipaaaaay” With This Meme-Inspired Cosplay

Now that my giddy laughter has subsided, I can finally share this outstanding new Final Fantasy XV cosplay that is just the perfect correlation between a hilarious personality quirk of one of the main characters in Final Fantasy XV and a pretty popular meme from 2017. He’s found a new recipaaaaaay!

If you’ve played the latest game in the Final Fantasy franchise, then you know that Ignis is an absolute nut with keeping his companions’ tummies full with only the most delicious food. With an overly-analytical brain, he is constantly on the prowl for new ingredients for a new “recipaay.” No, seriously … that’s how the character says it. It never gets old when looking for a good-natured laugh.

First, let’s look at the meme this is based off of:

The meme revolves around esteemed Turkish chef that went viral for his unique (and kind of sensual) technique when seasoning his, uh … his meat. There’s a joke in there somewhere. Dubbed “Salt Bae”, Nusret Gökçe was the perfect muse for another intriguing chef we know: Ignis. See for yourself:

Ignis was portrayed by Miguel, while the “so over it” Noctis is portrayed by cosplayer Jin. The hilarious picture is courtesy of photographer, Reskiy. It couldn’t be more perfect and as a fan of the latest Final Fantasy title myself and lover of a good meme, this creative cosplay set definitely gets the Liana “fangirl’er of cosplay” Ruppert stamp of approval.

Haven’t had a chance to play the latest Final Fantasy yet while we not-so patiently wait Final Fantasy VII Remake news? Here’s what you need to know:

“In a matter of days, the Kingdom of Lucis is to sign an armistice, ending a long and bitter conflict with Niflheim. Ahead of the ceremony, Prince Noctis, heir to the Lucian throne, sets forth from his homeland to formalize the union of states through his marriage to the Lady Lunafreya of the imperial province of Tenebrae. The offer of peace, however, is no more than a ruse to lower the Lucian shield, and the imperial army takes the crown city and its sacred crystal in one fell swoop. En route to his destination, Noctis is shocked to learn that he, his father the king, and his betrothed are believed dead. Overnight, the dream of peace has faded into a distant memory. His world crumbling around him, Noctis has naught but his resolve and his loyal companions to see him through the trials to come.”

