Final Fantasy: Crystal Chronicles Trailer Has Fans Confused About “My Asthma”

Square Enix’s E3 presentation kicked off on Tuesday night, giving fans the newest look at what the company’s games have to offer. Among them was the remastered edition of Final Fantasy: Crystal Chronicles, which caused a very specific type of confusion amongst viewers. The trailer, which you can check out below, followed the game’s citizens in their fight against the poisonous Miasma.

The only problem? Some viewers took the pronunciation of “miasma” a little too literally, and thought that the trailer was referring to “my asthma”. This resulted in some rather amusing tweets about the trailer, wondering if the lung disease is going to be the next new video game boss.

So, if you were among those who wondered how “my asthma” was blanketing the land, you’re not alone. Here are a few tweets on the subject.

Confusion

are they saying “my asthma” or — red action fanclub president (@rodiimus) June 11, 2019

Wait, What?

me, who has never played chrystal chronicles: my asthma? — dominic | missing bts and frozen north people (@onequeerbird) June 11, 2019

It’s That Easy

I can help the characters in Final Fantasy crystal chronicles, to defeat my asthma I just use one of these #SquareEnixE3 pic.twitter.com/sxIhhd06eA — Dean Jamieson (@2DecadesTooLate) June 11, 2019

Hardcore

this fuckin game just keeps sayin “my asthma will spread over the land” and i’m like? what kinda asthma do u got gd — nifty drifty 🌸 Mothra Is My Wife (@nifty_drifty) June 11, 2019

You’re Not the Only One

No one will ever let me live down that I thought miasma meant “my asthma”… like someone’s literal asthma. — 🌘satanic panic🦇 (@shanoon_moon) June 11, 2019

Sounds Intense

My asthma has blanketed the world. — Steiner (@DistantValhalla) June 11, 2019

#Same

What is that? Myasma? They keep saying “my asthma’s going to destroy the earth” and I feel that #E3 #E32019 #SquareEnixE3 — ☆ (@lyghtchee) June 11, 2019

Plot Twist