Final Fantasy: Crystal Chronicles Trailer Has Fans Confused About “My Asthma”

Square Enix’s E3 presentation kicked off on Tuesday night, giving fans the newest look at what the […]

Square Enix’s E3 presentation kicked off on Tuesday night, giving fans the newest look at what the company’s games have to offer. Among them was the remastered edition of Final Fantasy: Crystal Chronicles, which caused a very specific type of confusion amongst viewers. The trailer, which you can check out below, followed the game’s citizens in their fight against the poisonous Miasma.

The only problem? Some viewers took the pronunciation of “miasma” a little too literally, and thought that the trailer was referring to “my asthma”. This resulted in some rather amusing tweets about the trailer, wondering if the lung disease is going to be the next new video game boss.

So, if you were among those who wondered how “my asthma” was blanketing the land, you’re not alone. Here are a few tweets on the subject.

