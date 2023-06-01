Final Fantasy 16 Demo Seemingly Releasing Soon

It looks like the long-awaited demo for Square Enix's Final Fantasy XVI could finally be released in the near future. In the months leading up to the launch of the next Final Fantasy game, the development team behind the project has been open about how a demo would arrive prior to the title's official release. Despite this, word regarding the release of this Final Fantasy XVI demo has been kept under wraps even though the RPG is out in only three weeks. Fortunately, it sounds like this silence won't be lasting much longer.

Originally spotted on the official Final Fantasy XVI subreddit, the demo for the RPG seems to have now appeared on the PlayStation Store. The demo itself cannot be downloaded, but multiple PlayStation users noted today that they can now see a trial version of the game appearing on the storefront. As such, it seems likely that Square Enix could be preparing to formally release this Final Fantasy XVI demo before this week comes to a close.

Final Fantasy XVI demo may be coming soon on PSN (not actually available yet) https://t.co/7OjQ3QGq5C pic.twitter.com/nl1fVC4vHz — Wario64 (@Wario64) June 1, 2023

Although most video game demos aren't too noteworthy, Square Enix has been pretty vocal about how vast this offering for Final Fantasy XVI will be. Specifically, those who play the demo will be able to experience the first couple of hours of Final Fantasy XVI which sets the story into motion. This progress that is then made in the trial will then carry over to the full game once it releases. As such, if you're still on the fence when it comes to picking up FF XVI, this test version of the title might very much be worth experiencing.

Final Fantasy XVI is poised to release three weeks from today on June 22 and will be exclusive to PlayStation 5. A PC version of the game will also be coming about eventually as well, although Square Enix hasn't properly announced this edition just yet.

Are you planning to play this demo for Final Fantasy XVI for yourself? Or are you holding off until the whole game becomes available? Let me know either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.