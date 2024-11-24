Persona 6 Insider Gives Surprising Update on the Game

A new Persona 6 update has been shared by a well-known and fairly reliable industry insider. It has been eight years since the release of Persona 5 in 2016, and five years since the release of Persona 5 Royal in 2019. In other words, Persona fans are starving for Persona 6. While the game has yet to be announced or revealed, many assume that contrary to what this suggests it is actually not that far away from releasing. And the aforementioned new update has reinforced this belief.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new update comes specifically the way of an X user that goes by Ryan from the Bronx, better known as Midori, their previous alias. Speaking about the reveal of the game, the leaker notes they do not believe the game will be revealed next month, on December 12, at The Game Awards. However, they wouldn’t be surprised to see it at the Nintendo Switch 2 reveal event, which based on rumors, is expected to happen in the coming months.

Getting more specific, the leaker claims Persona 6 development is in the localization stage, which would suggest it is quite far along in development, presumably content complete. Driving this home is another tidbit revealed by the leaker, which is that development on future “DLC expansions” has begun this month. This would also suggest the game is no longer in the content stage, but the polish stage.

Unfortunately, this is where the rumor ends. What is here is fairly surprising though. Many Persona fans have assumed the game was no longer in the early stages of development, despite the lack of announcement perhaps suggesting as much. However, not many will expect it to be this far along.

That said, take all this information with a grain of salt. While the source in question has proven to have a degree of reputability with accurate leaks, they have also been off the mark in the past as well. Further, even if this information accurate it may end up being misleading because things change in game development all the time.

At the moment of publishing, Atlus has not provided any type of comment on this rumor. We don’t suspect this will change as it has not commented on any previous Persona 6 rumors, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story with whatever is provided.