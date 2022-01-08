Final Fantasy Fans Divided Over Series’ Future Following Report

Final Fantasy fans are divided over the series’ future following a new report. Final Fantasy has been synonymous with PlayStation over the years, but recently Xbox has been working hard to change this. Yet, it seems like PlayStation is set to snag exclusivity back. Not only was Final Fantasy 7 Remake console exclusive to PlayStation, but Final Fantasy 16 is set to be as well. And apparently, this is just the tip of the iceberg.

According to a new report, Square Enix “is firmly in the camp” of Sony. This doesn’t mean Square Enix is going to be making PlayStation console exclusive games only, but it means fans of their games should anticipate exclusivity deals that range from time to permanent for upcoming titles. In fact, it sounds like all future Final Fantasy games this generation may end up being PlayStation console exclusives.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The information comes the way of VGC’s Jordan Middler, who claims that PlayStation is working to lock down Final Fantasy exclusivity for this generation, and so far, the fruits of the series back this up. The last mainiline installment, Final Fantasy 15, was released on both Xbox One and PS4 at the same time, yet its follow-up is set to skip Xbox platforms.

For now, none of this has been confirmed and it’s laced with speculation. That said, it’s not looking good for Final Fantasy fans on Xbox. From the sounds of it, these fans will need to either fork out for a PS5 or for a gaming PC. If Final Fantasy 7 Remake’s PC port is indicative of future Final Fantasy PC ports though, investing in a PS5 may be the shrewder move.

At the moment of publishing, all of this ranges from unofficial to speculative so take it all with a grain of salt. Of course, Square Enix could squash all of this scuttlebutt with a comment or its own official information, but so far it’s opted to stay silent on the matter and we don’t expect this to change, but if it does, we will update the story accordingly. In the meantime, for more coverage on all things Final Fantasy, click here.