Rumored Final Fantasy PS5 Exclusive May Contain Soulslike Elements

Within the past few days, we've started to hear new rumors of a PS5-exclusive Final Fantasy title that is going to be revealed next month during E3 2021. Although PlayStation has already snagged exclusivity rights for Final Fantasy XVI, this project is said to be completely different in nature. And while we still don't know a lot of what to expect from this potential title just yet, new details of what it could have in store have come about today.

According to an industry insider that goes by the name of Navtra, this new Final Fantasy game is going to contain Soulslike elements. If you're not familiar with that term, essentially, the game is going to share some common DNA with what you might find from titles like Bloodborne, Dark Souls, and Demon's Souls. Navtra noted that this new Final Fantasy project isn't outright part of the subgenre, but it does contain elements of the format. "It's tricky. It's certainly Souls-inspired, but it's not exactly what you'd imagine when you hear 'Souls-like [Final Fantasy]'," they expressed in a recent forum post.

It's worth stressing that everything being expressed by Navtra is pure speculation at the moment. Although Square Enix does have multiple Final Fantasy games in the works--Final Fantasy XVI and Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 2--we haven't heard anything about a title like this being in the mix. So while you should take this all with a grain of salt, it is worth noting that the user at the center of these rumors does have a strong track record for leaks of this ilk.

Again, if this Final Fantasy project is real, then we should end up hearing more about it over the next month. With E3 2021 taking place within the coming weeks, there's a good chance that Square Enix should be sharing more of what it has in store at this time. And to that end, we'll end up sharing any noteworthy new announcements with you here on ComicBook.com when the time comes.

What do you think about the idea of a Final Fantasy game with Dark Souls qualities splashed in? Does that sound like something you would be interested in playing? Let me know either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.