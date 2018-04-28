Final Fantasy Massive Sale, Tons of Games 50% Off

Square Enix is spreading that Final Fantasy love with a new sale making it the perfect time to stock up on those titles you may be missing. This massive sale bringing half off savings comes as part of celebrating Golden Week, a celebratory time period jam packed with Japanese holidays. To kick off the festivities, most of the Final Fantasy franchise is now on sale!

The sale itself is going on now at the official Square Enix store and also includes a few other of their key franchises such as Star Ocean and Dragon Quest. But let’s be real, with the reports that the Final Fantasy VII remake may be in trouble, we need a little consolation:

Final Fantasy III – $8

Final Fantasy IV: The After Years – $8

Final Fantasy V – $8

Final Fantasy VI – $8

Final Fantasy VII – $6

Final Fantasy VIII – $6

Final Fantasy IX – $10

Final Fantasy X/X2 HD Remaster – $15

Final Fantasy XIII – $10

Final Fantasy XIII-2 – $10

Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII – $10

World of Final Fantasy – $28

Personally, and I know I’m in no way alone in this, I can’t recommend Final Fantasy VII enough. Just in case we don’t ever get to see the full reworking of this beloved title, here’s more about the iconic game below:

In Midgar, a city controlled by the mega-conglomerate Shinra Inc., the No. 1 Mako Reactor has been blown up by a rebel group, AVALANCHE.

AVALANCHE was secretly formed to wage a rebellion against Shinra Inc., an organisation which is absorbing Mako energy, destroying the natural resources of the planet. Cloud, a former member of Shinra’s elite combat force, SOLDIER, was involved with the bombing of the Mako Reactor.

Can Cloud and AVALANCHE protect the planet from the huge, formidable enemy, Shinra Inc?

Final Fantasy VII is also on Steam with a few new features: