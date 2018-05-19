This Final Fantasy VII Cosplay Brings Cloud and Vincent Valentine to Life

Cosplay is an incredible way fans can show their appreciation for beloved franchises while bringing these cherished characters to life outside of the video game realm. With the Final Fantasy VII Remake production chugging along with no real release date, anticipating fans have to get a little creative about celebrating one of the most popular games in the entire Final Fantasy franchise. In this case, both Vincent Valentine and Cloud Strife come together in stunning detail with this amazing cosplay shoot:

The collaboration above is incredible, but it was definitely a group effort! Cosplayer DaisyDA is portraying Cloud on the right, while DarcyWilliam portrays Vincent Valentine on the left. The incredible costumes were designed by Deviant user Tempura-Sushi, with the incredible photo composition pulled together with the talented photographer VaxZone.

The team really nailed it, especially with the expression on Valentine’s face. Vincent Valentine first made his debut back in 1997 during Final Fantasy VII and quickly became one of my favourite characters in the series. Everyone knows Cloud, but Vincent had his own appeal to offer the franchise. Driven by revenge to stop Professor Hojo after his horrifying genetic modification experiments that led to Sephiroth’s incredible powers, Vincent Valentine joins up with Cloud Strife to stop his beloved’s son from destroying life as they knew it.

His backstory was incredible and if recruited, he really did become a valuable part of the overall narrative. Seeing him be brought to life, with Cloud no less, is a pretty awesome experience as a fan and someone who appreciates the amount of work that goes into professional grade cosplay.

Haven’t had a chance to play with Vincent yourself? Check out more about Final Fantasy VII in the official gameplay below:

“AVALANCHE was secretly formed to wage a rebellion against Shinra Inc., an organisation which is absorbing Mako energy, destroying the natural resources of the planet. Cloud, a former member of Shinra’s elite combat force, SOLDIER, was involved with the bombing of the Mako Reactor.

Can Cloud and AVALANCHE protect the planet from the huge, formidable enemy, Shinra Inc.?”

For those looking to play it on PC, there are a ton of new features that have been added to make it even better: