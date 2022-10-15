New Final Fantasy VII Remake Game Announced

Final Fantasy VII Remake will be getting a board game adaptation of some kind. Square Enix announced they were working on some kind of tabletop adaptation of Final Fantasy VII Remake at Essen Spiel earlier this month. This will be an "original board game" designed in house by Square Enix, but no other details were announced other than that the games were "coming soon." Square Enix is also developing a board game version of Chocobo's Dungeon, which is due for release in 2023. This would be the first official Final Fantasy board game produced that wasn't a licensed Monopoly game.

Square Enix relaunched Final Fantasy VII as a full video game franchise back in 2020, releasing the critically acclaimed Final Fantasy VII Remake as the first part of a planned series of games. An enhanced version of the game – Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade - was released in 2021, while a sequel game is planned for release in either 2023 or 2024. Several spinoff games have also been released, including Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier and a remaster of Crisis Core, appropriately titled Crisis Core -Final Fantasy VII- Reunion. Various Final Fantasy VII characters have also appeared in other video games, including the recent Super Smash Bros.

Square Enix also publishes a Final Fantasy card game that uses characters from multiple Final Fantasy games including Final Fantasy VII. The company also publishes several other Final Fantasy-themed games, including multiple Chocobo games.

Expect to hear more details about this new Final Fantasy VII spinoff game in the coming months.

