Final Fantasy VII Remake Gameplay Demo Revealed

Last Night, Square Enix, ahead of its E3 press conference today, announced that the first part of Final Fantasy VII Remake will release on March 3, 2020 via the PlayStation 4. Fast-forward a day, and now it has revealed another new look at the game, and our best look at it yet. Previously, Square Enix has mostly shown cinematic footage of the RPG, but on stage at E3 it provided a proper look at the game’s raw gameplay, which as you can see, has been changed quite a bit from the original.

As you would expect from a gameplay trailer, Square Enix showed off the combat extensively, and actually provided a pretty deep dive into the game’s combat, which is hack-and-slash action mostly, but you are able to slow down time and think about the battle tactically with Tactical Mode. According to Square Enix, it wants players to be able to play it as fast they want, but also have the option to slow things down and use more strategic thinking. But that wasn’t all, Square Enix also showed off a boss fight against a Scorpion Sentinel, featuring not only Cloud, but Barrett as well.

In addition to a gameplay demo, Square Enix also revealed an extended look at last’ night’s trailer, which debuts a few familiar faces you may remember. You can check it out, below:

Final Fantasy VII Remake is in development for the PS4 and the PS4 only (pre-orders are live now). That said, recently GameStop leaked a listing for the game on Xbox One, suggesting it may be a timed exclusive, which would make sense, and is probably the most likely case.

For more news, media, and information on the remake of role-playing game classic, be sure to take a quick gander at all of our previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking right here. Meanwhile, below, you can read more about Final Fantasy VII, courtesy of an official story synopsis:

“In Midgar, a city controlled by the mega-conglomerate Shinra Inc., the No. 1 Mako Reactor has been blown up by a rebel group, Avalanche. Avalanche was secretly formed to wage a rebellion against Shinra Inc., an organisation which is absorbing Mako energy, destroying the natural resources of the planet. Cloud, a former member of Shinra’s elite combat force, SOLDIER, was involved with the bombing of the Mako Reactor. Can Cloud and AVALANCHE protect the planet from the huge, formidable enemy, Shinra Inc.?”

