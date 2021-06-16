Final Fantasy VII Remake Gets Into The Barware Game

You've played the games and bought the action figures, now you can drink the Final Fantasy drinks thanks to Square Enix. They've released a series of fun barware items that include a Final Fantasy VII Seventh Heaven glass, tag and coaster set, a tray that produces huge Buster Sword ice swords, and a tray that produces chilly Cactuars.

The Final Fantasy VII Remake Seventh Heaven set includes a rocks glass, a rubber coaster, and a bottle tag from Tifa Lockhart's 7th Heaven bar and restaurant in Midgar. Pre-orders are live here at Entertainment Earth for $54.99 with a November release date.

The Final Fantasy VII Remake ice tray generates huge Buster Sword ice cubes that are ideal for stirring your drinks. You can also use the tray as a mold for chocolates and the like - it's heatproof up to 446F° and cold resistant to -40F°. Pre-orders are live here at Entertainment Earth for $19.99 with a November release date.

Finally, the Final Fantasy Cactuar ice cube tray allows you to make six of the elusive Cactuars to chill drinks. It also works as a mold for other treats. Pre-orders are live here at Entertainment Earth for $15.99 with a November release date.

If you have a bit more cash to burn, note that the Final Fantasy barware items launched alongside several pricey but magnificent Final Fantasy VII Play Arts Kai figures. These new releases include the following - complete with pre-order links:

