Final Fantasy VII Remake Reveals New 14-Minute Gameplay Demo

Today, Square Enix, via PlayStation Access, revealed a 14-minute gameplay demo of Final Fantasy VII Remake running on PlayStation 4. More specifically, it has released the demo that E3 attendees saw back in June, which more or less lines-up with the footage Square showed of the game during its E3 presser. In other words, the footage isn’t exactly brand-new, but it’s a more detailed and unique look at the game most haven’t seen yet.

And as you can see, the demo is in 4K, which especially shows how drastic of a remake this. It’s essentially a new game, and while it looks familiar to the original, the graphical difference completely transforms the experience.

Videos by ComicBook.com

At the moment, it’s unclear if Square Enix has any plans to release this demo worldwide and let players play the game via this slice for themselves. There were previously reports suggesting this would happen, and now that this footage has dropped, some think the next step will be Square releasing the demo on the PlayStation Store. Of course, for now, this is nothing more than speculation, but it’s certainly plausible that this could be dropped into the wild closer to release.

Final Fantasy VI Remake is set to release on March 3, 2020 via the PS4. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no official word of any additional ports, however, there have been a few leaks suggesting the game is coming to Xbox One. If this is the case, then there’s a chance it’s simply a timed exclusive. Whatever the case, below, you can read more about the game, courtesy of an official story synopsis from Square Enix itself:

“In Midgar, a city controlled by the mega-conglomerate Shinra Inc., the No. 1 Mako Reactor has been blown up by a rebel group, Avalanche,” reads the official synopsis. “Avalanche was secretly formed to wage a rebellion against Shinra Inc., an organisation which is absorbing Mako energy, destroying the natural resources of the planet. Cloud, a former member of Shinra’s elite combat force, SOLDIER, was involved with the bombing of the Mako Reactor. Can Cloud and AVALANCHE protect the planet from the huge, formidable enemy, Shinra Inc.?”